Panthers expecting tough challenge from Oilers in Cup Final rematch

Florida says bid to repeat is 'going to be an incredible battle again'

bouchard-verhaeghe-cup-final

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- One team is trying to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. One team is trying to avenge its devastating loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Which matters more?

"I've talked all year, there's different energy sources, right?" Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. "I can't measure which one's more powerful yet."

There are up to seven games remaining in the 2024-25 NHL season, up to seven games left to determine which of the two teams that are meeting again for a second straight season will emerge holding the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers, of course, spent the summer celebrating. The Edmonton Oilers spent the summer mourning.

They will meet again, starting in Game 1 on Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS,) to determine which of those energy sources will carry a team to the Stanley Cup, the first Cup Final rematch since the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings faced off in 2008 and 2009.

"It's definitely going to be a good series," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "They're going to be ready. We're going to be ready. And it's crazy that -- I don't think it happens very often -- where you get back-to-back Stanley Cup Final matchups. So, it's going to be a tough series. We know what to expect. Just a lot of excitement going into it."

Examining the value of the Panthers' third line

Since the teams met last season in the Final, they played two regular-season games, with the Panthers winning each; 6-5 in Edmonton on Dec. 16 and 4-3 at home on Feb. 27.

Both teams are playing much better hockey now than they ever did in the regular season.

"It's going to be an incredible battle again," Florida forward Sam Reinhart said. "They're playing some pretty dominant hockey, so we're excited for the challenge. We've got to be ready for it."

There are a lot of similarities between the teams that faced off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. There are, too, differences, not least of all the increasing commitment to defense demonstrated by the Oilers.

It's something the Panthers have noticed.

"We know what they're capable of," Reinhart said. "They're led by two of the best players in the world. That's no different. I think the whole world is seeing the defensive capabilities they have this year. … So it's going to be another big test for us."

This will mark the third consecutive season in which the Panthers have made the Cup Final. They were, in fact, in just the position the Oilers are in now, last season. They had lost in the 2023 Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, going home unsated and filled with desire to win that final game of the season.

Then, they did it.

Can the Oilers do that to them, now?

"I think both teams are pretty consistent with their identity and their style of play," Maurice said. "They're a year further into their program now and so are we. They've had three great years. They just didn't get to the Final three years ago (losing in the Western Conference Second Round to the Golden Knights) but long playoff runs – I think they're better at what they do now and we are as well."

The crew discuss the Oilers defense being a key factor for them advancing to the Stanley Cup

One thing the Panthers believe they are better prepared for this season is the atmosphere in Edmonton at Rogers Place, a place where they'll have to win at least one game if they want to repeat as champions.

It was a raucous environment, especially once the Oilers extended the series after coming back from a 3-0 deficit. Edmonton outscored Florida 13-2 in Games 4 and 6 at Rogers Place before the Panthers were able to take Game 7 on home ice.

"There's a handful of places where experience helps you," Maurice said. "You get to the Final or you get into any buildings that are passionate about the sport -- I guess that's all 32 at some point -- but it'll be loud. There's just enough men in that room that have been through it."

That will help.

Still, though, it is not a friendly environment. These Panthers know that well.

"Going in there, it was one of the loudest buildings I've ever played in," Verhaeghe said. "So, it gets really loud in there when they're buzzing around in their own arena, so it's a really cool environment to play in and yeah, we're just really excited. Being there, doing it, definitely gives us some experience."

Experience will matter. Having won will matter.

But being desperate to reverse the outcome of last season will matter too.

How much? That, they don't know yet.

"They're a really good team," Verhaeghe said. "They've been to the Final. They're definitely a hungry team. It's not easy to go to the Final two times in a row. So they want it bad. So it's for us just kind of to play our game. We're going to be ready too."

