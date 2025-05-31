Panthers expecting tough challenge from Oilers in Cup Final rematch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- One team is trying to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. One team is trying to avenge its devastating loss in the Stanley Cup Final.
Which matters more?
"I've talked all year, there's different energy sources, right?" Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. "I can't measure which one's more powerful yet."
There are up to seven games remaining in the 2024-25 NHL season, up to seven games left to determine which of the two teams that are meeting again for a second straight season will emerge holding the Stanley Cup.
The Panthers, of course, spent the summer celebrating. The Edmonton Oilers spent the summer mourning.
They will meet again, starting in Game 1 on Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS,) to determine which of those energy sources will carry a team to the Stanley Cup, the first Cup Final rematch since the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings faced off in 2008 and 2009.
"It's definitely going to be a good series," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "They're going to be ready. We're going to be ready. And it's crazy that -- I don't think it happens very often -- where you get back-to-back Stanley Cup Final matchups. So, it's going to be a tough series. We know what to expect. Just a lot of excitement going into it."