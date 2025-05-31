Panthers expecting tough challenge from Oilers in Cup Final rematch

Since the teams met last season in the Final, they played two regular-season games, with the Panthers winning each; 6-5 in Edmonton on Dec. 16 and 4-3 at home on Feb. 27.

Both teams are playing much better hockey now than they ever did in the regular season.

"It's going to be an incredible battle again," Florida forward Sam Reinhart said. "They're playing some pretty dominant hockey, so we're excited for the challenge. We've got to be ready for it."

There are a lot of similarities between the teams that faced off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. There are, too, differences, not least of all the increasing commitment to defense demonstrated by the Oilers.

It's something the Panthers have noticed.

"We know what they're capable of," Reinhart said. "They're led by two of the best players in the world. That's no different. I think the whole world is seeing the defensive capabilities they have this year. … So it's going to be another big test for us."

This will mark the third consecutive season in which the Panthers have made the Cup Final. They were, in fact, in just the position the Oilers are in now, last season. They had lost in the 2023 Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, going home unsated and filled with desire to win that final game of the season.

Then, they did it.

Can the Oilers do that to them, now?

"I think both teams are pretty consistent with their identity and their style of play," Maurice said. "They're a year further into their program now and so are we. They've had three great years. They just didn't get to the Final three years ago (losing in the Western Conference Second Round to the Golden Knights) but long playoff runs – I think they're better at what they do now and we are as well."