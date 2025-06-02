Stanley Cup Final preview: Oilers vs. Panthers

The Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers begins Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Today, NHL.com previews the series:

(3P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3A) Florida Panthers

Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points

Panthers: 47-31-4, 98 points

Season series: EDM 0-2-0; FLA: 2-0-0

Game 1: Wednesday at Edmonton (8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX)

When Florida Panthers right wing Matthew Tkachuk and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid crossed paths in the handshake line following the Panthers' 2-1 victory in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, McDavid offered his congratulations, telling Tkachuk, "Well deserved."

Still absorbing winning the Cup for the first time, Tkachuk patted McDavid on the shoulder and replied, "Hopefully, we'll see you next year."

So, here they are, nearly a year later, ready to do it all over again in another Stanley Cup Final.

"It's going to be an incredible battle again," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "They're playing, obviously, some pretty dominant hockey, so we're excited for the challenge. We've got to be ready for it."

It will be the 11th time in NHL history that teams meet in the Cup Final in consecutive seasons and first since Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins rebounded from a six-game loss to the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 to defeat the Red Wings in seven games in 2009. McDavid and the Oilers will look to follow in the footsteps of Crosby and the Penguins and those of Wayne Gretzky's Oilers, who avenged a four-game sweep by the New York Islanders in 1983 by defeating them in five games in 1984.

"I think we were better for going through last year," McDavid said. "It was a great learning experience and it's really driven us all year. I think this run has felt different than last year. It's felt very normal. It's felt very, I don't want to say boring because it's not boring at all, but it hasn't been as emotional. We haven't had the highs, and we haven't had the lows. It's just kind of been steady and I think that's put us in a good position."

The Panthers will try to become the first team to defeat the same opponent in the Cup Final in consecutive seasons since the Montreal Canadiens swept the Boston Bruins in four games in 1977 and defeated them in six in 1978. Florida knows it won't be easy to knock off Edmonton again because it wasn't last season either.

The Panthers let a 3-0 series lead slip away before recovering to win Game 7 at home. This time, Edmonton will have home-ice advantage.

"They're a really good team," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "They've been to the Final. They're definitely a hungry team. It's not easy to go to the Final two times in a row, so they want it bad. So, it's for us to kind of play our game and we're going to be ready, too.

This is the Panthers' third straight Cup Final appearance. They lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in 2023 before winning their first championship last season. The Oilers will try again to win the Cup for the first time since 1990.

The teams followed similar paths in the playoffs to get back here, each overcoming early adversity and winning three straight series without having home-ice advantage.

Florida defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round before losing the first two games to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. The Panthers overcame a 3-1 second-period deficit to win 5-4 in overtime in Game 3 and went on to win that series in seven games before defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Final.

Edmonton lost the first two games to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and overcame third-period deficits in Games 3 and 4 on its way to winning that series in six. The Oilers rolled from there, defeating Vegas in five games in the second round and the Dallas Stars in five games in the Western Conference Final to earn another shot at the Panthers in the Cup Final.

"We know what they're about," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. "We played them seven times and they're a good team. We're a really good team as well. It's nice to get a shot at getting some revenge, but we're a long ways from that."