Cup Final between Panthers, Oilers will be like reality TV, TNT's Olczyk says

EDMONTON -- The Stanley Cup Final will be can't-miss TV, said Eddie Olczyk, the man who will help narrate the best-of-7 series between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

It will be like the NHL's version of "Survivor."

"If people want to be entertained, there's not going to be any better reality TV than Wednesday night on TNT at 8 Eastern with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final," the former Stanley Cup champ said.

That's when Game 1 of the Final will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX), the first chapter in what should be an epic rematch of last year's championship round.

And to create great reality TV you need conflict, along with simple, yet emotional plot lines involving heroes and villains with a shared history and a lust to win the big prize.

This Final has it all.

The Panthers, who won the Cup last season, are in their third straight Final and are attempting to become the League's latest dynasty while fronted by two of the game's most charismatic and polarizing forwards in Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk.

"When you look at all the common denominators [from] the teams that have gone on these runs, whether they've won in the Stanley Cup Final or not, you have got stability and you have game-breakers," Olczyk said. "You need those in order to win in the National Hockey League.

"Maybe you get the outlier every once in a while, but when you have stars and game-breakers, you give yourself a chance to win and go on these types of runs."

Aside from Marchand and Tkachuk, who defeat and infuriate teams as easily with their mouths and their nefarious ways as they do with their clutch scoring, the Panthers have captain Aleksander Barkov, who might be the best 200-foot player in the game, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who allowed five goals on 110 shots in the four wins against the Oilers in last season's Final.