Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Maple Leafs goalie bats puck away from crease against Devils

NJD@TOR: Woll tallies first shutout of the season against Devils

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

The New Jersey Devils ran into a brick Woll on Tuesday.

Joseph Woll made a stunning stick save during the second period against the Devils at Scotiabank Arena.

With the Devils on the power play, New Jersey captain Nico Hischier tried to bang a pass from teammate Jesper Bratt into the net from the top of the crease. Woll got his stick on the ice and batted the puck out of the crease to keep the Maple Leafs lead 2-0.

The Maple Leafs goalie had 33 saves in the team’s 4-0 win over the Devils. It was Woll’s first shutout of the season and the third of his career.

After the game, the Maple Leafs blasted the Oasis song “Wonderwall” in the locker room to celebrate Woll’s performance.

Related Content

Greatest Save Candidate: Shesterkin stretches out to rob Burakovsky

Greatest Save Candidate: Bobrovsky goes all out to block Keller

Greatest Save Candidate: Vejmelka makes consecutive saves on Panthers

Short Shifts

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’

Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida

Flyers players bring puppies to arena for pregame arrivals

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins points record

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

Kadri makes pair of $50K donations to food banks in London, Calgary

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 19