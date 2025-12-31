Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

The New Jersey Devils ran into a brick Woll on Tuesday.

Joseph Woll made a stunning stick save during the second period against the Devils at Scotiabank Arena.

With the Devils on the power play, New Jersey captain Nico Hischier tried to bang a pass from teammate Jesper Bratt into the net from the top of the crease. Woll got his stick on the ice and batted the puck out of the crease to keep the Maple Leafs lead 2-0.