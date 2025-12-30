NHL Status Report: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Devils

Montembeault to make 1st start for Canadiens since Dec. 2; Bedard skates for 1st time since injury

Matthews_MapleLeafs_faceoff_close-view

© Mark Blinch/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG). The center, who is dealing with a lower-body injury, has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 33 games this season. … Defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) and forward Dakota Joshua (upper body) each will not play. Defenseman Matt Benning and forward Jacob Quillan were recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault will start for the Canadiens against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS) for the first time since Dec. 2, when he allowed five goals in a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. It will be his first appearance since Dec. 9 when he allowed three goals on 13 shots in 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Montembeault played two games for Laval of the AHL before being recalled on Saturday. Montembeault is 5-6-1 with a 3.65 goals-against average and .857 save percentage in 15 games (13 starts) this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard skated for the first time on Monday since sustaining an upper-body injury, but there is still no timeline for the center's return. Bedard was injured with one second left in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12 while taking a face-off. Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was clutching his right shoulder as he headed toward the locker room. "It's a good sign, but the timeline's probably still going to be the timeline, and we'll work through it," said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill, who expects to have a better idea when Bedard is reevaluated in January. On Monday, Bedard skated and stickhandled the puck but did not take any shots. He has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games this season. … Frank Nazar, who sustained a facial injury when he was hit by a puck during a 6-4 loss to the Senators on Dec. 20, hasn't resumed skating but has started to eat solid food again, Blashill said. The forward has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games for Chicago, which hosts the New York Islanders on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN).

Utah Mammoth

Karel Vejmelka was placed on injured reserve by the Mammoth on Monday with an upper-body injury retroactive to Dec. 23, the same day the goalie was a late scratch for a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Vejmelka is 16-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .896 save percentage in 29 games this season. Goalie Matt Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the AHL and backed up Vitek Vanecek in a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday.

St. Louis Blues

Pius Suter (ankle) will be reevaluated in four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 win against the Predators on Saturday. The forward has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) on 37 games this season, his first with the Blues. "Just his steady influence of being in position," coach Jim Montgomery said prior to a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. "Penalty kill, he's excellent at. Defensively, as a low center or wing, he's always in the right spot. He had a high ankle sprain and defensively he went out there, it says a lot about him and his pain tolerance and he still made a great defensive play, chipped the puck out but barely could skate to the bench to get a change. We're going to miss him."

Related Content

Mayer on 2026 Winter Classic

Winter Classic will have 'all of the thematics you would think' in Miami

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Latest News

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

NHL On Tap: Horvat gets last Olympic audition when Islanders visit Blackhawks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Lankinen makes 37 saves, Canucks edge Kraken in shootout

On Tap: Day 5 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Celebrini extends point streak to 8, Sharks hold off Ducks

Zary scores on power play in OT, Flames edge Bruins

Johansson has 4 points, lifts Wild past Golden Knights

Stamkos gets 3 points, Predators edge Mammoth

Avalanche defeat Kings, extend winning streak to 8

World Junior Championship roundup: McKenna has hat trick, Canada cruises

Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Pickard makes 41 saves, Oilers hand Jets 6th straight loss

Pronger discusses Olympics, 2nd career as broadcaster with NHL.com

Dryden, Parent, Delvecchio among deaths in hockey world in 2025

Fantasy: 2025 year in review by the numbers

Best moments from 2025 shared by NHL.com writers