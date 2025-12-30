NHL Status Report: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Devils

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG). The center, who is dealing with a lower-body injury, has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 33 games this season. … Defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) and forward Dakota Joshua (upper body) each will not play. Defenseman Matt Benning and forward Jacob Quillan were recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault will start for the Canadiens against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS) for the first time since Dec. 2, when he allowed five goals in a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. It will be his first appearance since Dec. 9 when he allowed three goals on 13 shots in 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Montembeault played two games for Laval of the AHL before being recalled on Saturday. Montembeault is 5-6-1 with a 3.65 goals-against average and .857 save percentage in 15 games (13 starts) this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard skated for the first time on Monday since sustaining an upper-body injury, but there is still no timeline for the center's return. Bedard was injured with one second left in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12 while taking a face-off. Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was clutching his right shoulder as he headed toward the locker room. "It's a good sign, but the timeline's probably still going to be the timeline, and we'll work through it," said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill, who expects to have a better idea when Bedard is reevaluated in January. On Monday, Bedard skated and stickhandled the puck but did not take any shots. He has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games this season. … Frank Nazar, who sustained a facial injury when he was hit by a puck during a 6-4 loss to the Senators on Dec. 20, hasn't resumed skating but has started to eat solid food again, Blashill said. The forward has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games for Chicago, which hosts the New York Islanders on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN).