Cates has goal, assist, Flyers defeat Canucks

Carl Grundstrom scored for the fourth straight game, Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras each had two assists, and Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flyers (20-11-7), who have won three of four.

David Kampf and Drew O’Connor each had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Canucks (16-20-3), who were coming off a 3-2 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday but have lost three of their past four games.

Two of those three losses have come against the Flyers and former coach Rick Tocchet, who was back in Vancouver for the first time since leaving the Canucks in late April. Tocchet, who was hired by the Flyers on May 14, was welcomed back with a mix of boos and cheers when shown on the video board midway through the first period.

Kampf, who was a healthy scratch against Seattle, put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 3:45 of the first period. He scored from the edge of the crease with a quick shot over Vladar’s glove after O’Connor spun away from Cam York in the corner and passed out from below the goal line.

Cates tied it 1-1 at 12:02, skating into a pass from Michkov and snapping a wrist shot short side on Demko from just above the right face-off dot.

Grundstrom scored 3:40 into the second period to put the Flyers in front 2-1. Nikita Grebenkin swatted the puck behind Vancouver's defense, and Grundstrom skated into the puck and carried it to the bottom of the right circle for roofing a shot inside the far post over Demko’s blocker.

Konecny converted his own rebound in front to make it 3-1 at 16:20. The goal came just 20 seconds after Vladar stopped Marco Rossi alone at the top of the crease.

Vancouver pulled to within 3-2 at 1:08 of the third period. Kampf whiffed on a one-timer, but the puck hit off the skate of Rasmus Ristolainen and landed on the stick of O'Connor, who shot into the open net.

Brink responded 26 seconds later, tapping in a pass from Michkov on a 2-on-1 to make it 4-2.

Owen Tippett scored short-handed into an empty net at 17:19 to push the lead to 5-2.

Tom Willander cut it to 5-3 on a rebound at 18:16, but Christian Dvorak scored another empty-net goal at 19:19 for the 6-3 final.