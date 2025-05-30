McDavid's series-clinching goal puts Oilers back in Stanley Cup Final

Make no mistake. The Oilers aren’t in the Final against the Florida Panthers again just because of McDavid. But they certainly wouldn’t be in this position without him.

Sure, it speaks to his elite play that he’s leading the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) heading into the showdown against Florida, the team that handed the Oilers a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in Game 7 of the Final a year ago.

And yes, his assist on Perry’s power-play goal at 2:31 of the first period made him the second-fastest player in NHL history to reach 100 playoff assists, behind only fellow Oilers great Wayne Gretzky. McDavid reached the feat in just 90 games, 20 more than Gretzky did.

But it's his astute ability to suck the life out of an opposing team just as it is gaining momentum that makes him the type of difference-maker we haven’t seen in a long while.

Just ask the Stars.

It was midway through the second period, and Roope Hintz’s goal at 12:27 had brought Dallas to within 3-2 of the Oilers. The arena was going bonkers, and rightly so. The Stars, who had given up the game’s first three goals, had closed the gap to one and were making a push to tie.

Except McDavid would have none of it.

After Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm blocked a shot that rebounded all the way into the neutral zone, McDavid picked up the loose puck and was off to the races. Hintz, one of the fastest players in the League, tried to dog McDavid from behind but could not keep him from smoothly stick-handling around Dallas goalie Casey DeSmith to give Edmonton a 4-2 lead.

It would prove to be the winning goal. In the process, it shut up the home crowd just 2:01 after Hintz had brought them to their feet.

“I think, all things considered, my hockey brain goes to that’s one of the nicest goals I’ve ever seen him score,” Draisaitl said. “Just the whole situation, how it played out, who he had coming up behind him, I mean, ya, that’s a big-time play.”

By arguably hockey’s biggest-time player.

Consider his last 11 months, for example.