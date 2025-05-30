McDavid's series-clinching goal puts Oilers back in Stanley Cup Final

DALLAS -- For his Edmonton Oilers teammates, it’s Connor McDavid’s world and they’re just glad to be living in it.
Who wouldn’t be?
Just when they think they’ve seen it all, from the spectacular to the insane to the truly ridiculous, he does it again.
And all they can do is shake their heads.
“Just incredible. In the big moments, he always steps up,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said after Edmonton punched its ticket into the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive time with a 6-3 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
“It makes such a difference for a team. We’re lucky to have him.”
Veteran Oilers wing Corey Perry, who in the course of his 21-year career has played with greats like Scott Niedermayer, Chris Pronger, Ryan Getzlaf, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, took it one step further.
“He’s the best player in the world,” Perry said after the Oilers won the best of-7 series 4-1.
Even Oilers wing Leon Draisaitl, a four-time 50-goal scorer and the 2020 Hart Trophy recipient as NHL MVP, was left in awe by another example of McDavid being McDavid.
“We’re very fortunate to have him on our side,” Draisaitl said with a wry grin.