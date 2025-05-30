Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe predictions for Panthers-Oilers by NHL.com

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season and NHL.com writers and editors are split down the middle on who will win.

Of the 16 staffers who made their predictions, eight picked the Panthers to repeat as champs and eight think the Oilers will get revenge after a seven-game loss last year.

As for who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted as most valuable player in the playoffs, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, the winner in a losing effort last year, received seven votes, with center Leon Draisaitl getting one. For Florida, captain Aleksander Barkov and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky received four votes each.

Here is how they picked:

Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Oilers in 7

WHY: This is a tough pick. But as good as the Panthers have looked over the first three rounds, as smart and as dogged and as true to their style as they’ve played, I just think revenge will carry the Oilers past. They were devastated when they brought the Cup Final back to Game 7 last season, narrowly losing by one goal, and they came back hungry and ready. With Stuart Skinner looking like he can hold the fort in goal and McDavid and Draisaitl working their magic, I think it’s finally time for the game’s best player to get over the hump and get his Cup. Much like the Panthers did after losing the Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and coming back to win it last season, I think the Oilers are going to be ready to prove themselves and their mettle. It’s their year.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers