McDavid 'everything to this organization,' Oilers CEO Jackson tells NHL.com

Discusses captain's next contract, 2nd straight trip to Cup Final vs. Panthers in exclusive sitdown

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON — The top two items of focus for the Edmonton Oilers these days are clearly defined, according to CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson.

First, hopefully watch captain Connor McDavid and his teammates win the sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history, a feat they are four victories away from accomplishing.

Second, lock up McDavid long term so he and teammate Leon Draisaitl can lead the Oilers to many more deep Stanley Cup Playoff runs for years to come.

"Look, Connor knows what he means to this organization and the city of Edmonton," Jackson said. "And this organization and the city certainly know what Connor means to them. We're very cognizant of that."

Right now, what McDavid means to the Alberta capital and its beloved NHL hockey team is being the catalyst for a second consecutive berth in the Cup Final. Fueled by McDavid's spectacular breakaway goal that proved to be the series winner, the Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of their best-of-7 Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center Thursday and now get the chance to seek revenge on the Florida Panthers, who beat them in seven games for the title last year.

Game 1 is at Rogers Center in Edmonton on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max).

The 28-year-old certainly has done his part to get the Oilers this far, leading the postseason in scoring with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 16 games, one ahead of Draisaitl. He had nine points (three goals, six assists) in the series against the Stars including four multipoint performances in the five games.

EDM@DAL, Gm5: McDavid extends Oilers' lead in 2nd period

Looking ahead, 2025-26 will be the final season of the eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) McDavid signed July 5, 2017. A player is eligible to re-sign with their current team for up to eight years starting July 1 when they have one year left on their deal.

Draisaitl was in a similar situation last offseason when he signed an eight-year, $112 million contract ($14 million AAV) with the Oilers on Sept. 3, 2024. At the time, he was entering the final season of an eight-year, $68 million contract he signed on Aug. 16, 2017, and could have become a free agent this summer.

Will McDavid follow in the path of his teammate and close friend?

Would winning a Cup fuel a desire to stay?

Can Jackson, his former agent, and the Oilers convince him Edmonton gives him the best chance of consistently winning?

Or will they have to play the waiting game and see if the sport's most electrifying player opts to test the free agent market next summer?

Either way, he stands to become the highest-paid player in the game.

In a 1-on-1 sitdown with NHL.com, Jackson took time to do a wide-ranging deep dive on all things McDavid and the Oilers, including the decision to bring in Stan Bowman as general manager and his influence on the team.

First off, you mentioned Connor's relationship with the Oilers and the city of Edmonton, and how it's reciprocated. Can you expand on that?

"He's everything to this organization, and he's everything to the fan base here. He's beloved, and he gives back a lot. He loves playing here. I know that it's a very comfortable place for him to play. He's treated very well by ownership, the staff, everyone. And he loves the staff, right through from the athletic trainers to equipment guys to everybody in between. And you know Connor, he appreciates all of them. And they appreciate him because he treats everyone with respect. He's humble, and he brings that leadership element every single day. And you can't replace that."

Given his contract situation, this is stating the obvious, but is getting him locked up long term come July 1 the top priority for the organization?

"We're not into it yet, but I think once the season's over, if it goes any way, the way it did last year, now they we were fortunate to make it to the Final, then all of a sudden you're into the end of June, you're into the draft, you're into free agency. But yes, priority No. 1 would be to talk to Connor and his agents. And ya, it's on everybody's radar for sure. But we're just leaving it for the time being as long as we're still playing. After that, ya."

You began serving as Connor's representative when he was 15 years old and served as his agent until you were hired by the Oilers on Aug. 3, 2023. You've obviously heard some of the outside speculation that one of the end games of hiring you was your relationship with him and his family, and that it might help in keeping him in Edmonton for the majority, if not all, of his career. Do you think that will play a significant role in his ultimate decision to stay or leave?

"I don't think so. I mean, of course, we have a long relationship, and I have obviously a relationship with his agent, Judd (Moldaver). But this is bigger than that relationship. This is about Connor coming back to an organization that he's been with his whole career, where he's been close to winning a Cup and where we have an opportunity to compete for the Cup not just this year but for years moving forward. I know it's hard to win but we have a team that can compete for it. We had it last year. We've got it this year. I think we'll have it next year as well, where we can put a team on the ice that's going to compete and be here playing in the middle of May, end of May. So I think for him, that's what he's after. He's after the opportunity to try to win the ultimate prize. And you have to have a deep and solid team to do that."

EDM@DAL, Gm5: Oilers earn second straight Clarence S. Campbell Bowl

To that end, it's a lot easier to sell that future-winning-culture idea with his pal Leon in the fold long term. How much satisfaction was there in getting that deal done pretty much seamlessly last summer?

"Look, Leon has played his whole career here. He knows that we have a good, deep team. He wants to win as badly as Connor does, and I think that he sees the opportunity to do that here. Again, he's the same way, he loves the city, the city loves him, and so getting him done once Stan got on board was really super important. It was Priority 1. I guess we got sort of sidetracked by a couple things in July, but we got it back on track, and we were really happy and grateful to get it done before we got back to camp."

You mentioned Stan Bowman. We're all aware of his circumstances. He won three Stanley Cups as GM of the Chicago Blackhawks, in 2010, 2013, 2015, before resigning on Oct. 27, 2021. He was ineligible to work in the NHL since that time for what the League said was "as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the team's video coach." Bowman was reinstated by the NHL on July 1, 2024, and you hired him on July 24, 2024. How much due diligence did you have to do on his situation, and how has he helped in the success of the team this season?

"I've known Stan Bowman for many years. When we were both assistant general managers, me with the Maple Leafs from 2006-10, we got to know each other, and I had dealings with him when I was an agent. I had stayed in touch with him prior to me taking this job when he was off from his time in Chicago, so I thought that he would be a great candidate to be our general manager if he was reinstated. And he was. I interviewed some other candidates, but he was the guy that I really wanted. He's got so much experience. He's obviously won three Cups. He knows how to put a roster together. And what I like about him, just our personalities are very similar. We're sort of calm and don't get too wrought up about stuff. Sometimes you've got to take things in stride and just work through them. And that's the way he operates. And I find it very calming, as I think so does the coaching staff as well."

It's been less than two years since you assumed this role. How have you grown into this job in that time?

"It's been very rewarding. And I think to answer the question about growing into the job, it's like I sort of pulled a lot of things from some experiences I had back when I worked with the Leafs early on. When I got this job, just the way the organization is set up, your scouting staff, the way it's sort of the cadence of the team. I knew all about that, so that was familiar. But having the chance to work with a Hall of Fame general manager like Kenny Holland for a year (in 2023-24), I learned a lot from him. My approach is just to try to empower everybody and have everybody know that they're important and do their job. I'm not heavy handed. I don't bark at people. I don't need to bark at people. We have a super competent staff across the board. And for me, the reward is just sort of seeing everybody do their job well every day. And I try to encourage them. I think that's part of leadership."

In the time you've been here, what have you learned about the relationship between the Oilers and this city?

"I spent a lot of time coming here to watch Connor as an agent and spent time here over, what, I want to say, eight or nine or 10 years. But when you're here and you're sort of embedded in it, you see the absolute love and passion from the fan base and the city. And getting to know Daryl (Katz) as the owner of this team, and what he's been willing to do for the players, and these facilities, which are top notch. Look at Rogers Place. It's 10 years old, and it looks like it's brand new. That's because it was done right the first time. And so, ya, all those things are things that I sort of knew about, but I didn't really know until I got here. And all of it's super positive, and it's been a great experience."

Finally, you made a number of changes to the team and the organization in the past year, including changing GMs, despite coming just one goal short against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Take us through that thought process. And how satisfying is it to rebound from that heartbreak with trip to the Final?

"If you look at all good teams, they don't run the same team back. And we made some changes in the offseason, just like Florida, who made a bunch of changes. The bottom line is, we've got a super solid core led by Connor and Leon. We got Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, this group of players who bring it every day and are such good leaders. So making the changes like we did, we thought we could integrate whoever we needed to integrate, and our goal was to add layers of depth to the team so that we weren't getting into situations where we were relying on Connor and Leon all the time. Unfortunately, the way the season went with injuries and stuff, we weren't able to really see what we had until our first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. So, you know, we've got that depth now, and we're going to need it, because you get banged up in the playoffs. There's guys go down with injuries. But we've got a deep roster now, which is what you need to have success deep into the playoffs."

