Ekholm grateful to be healthy for Oilers in time for Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm has defied the odds and will be in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

An undisclosed injury prevented the 35-year-old defenseman from making his debut this postseason until Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on May 29, when he had an assist in a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars to help the Oilers advance to the Cup Final for a second straight season.

“It’s amazing,” Ekholm said on Monday. “Six weeks ago, I had no clue where I was going to be at (in terms of recovery), and most people didn’t think I was going to be in this position. So, to be able to be part of this group, to be part of things on the ice and help this team win has obviously been the goal the whole time.

“And now that it’s reality, it’s awesome for me, personally.”

Ekholm averaged 22:12 during the regular season on the Oilers’ top defense pair alongside Evan Bouchard, but he reaggravated an injury that had him in and out of the lineup since February.

In all, Ekholm missed 17 of Edmonton’s last 31 regular-season games. He initially attempted to return on April 11 against the San Jose Sharks, but Ekholm lasted two shifts and 1:52, falling twice without contact before making his way to the dressing room, heading down the hallway with his season potentially hanging in the balance.

But he returned in time to help the Oilers secure their return ticket to the Cup Final.

“His first game, he exceeded expectations,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “And I say that because you never know what you’re going to get from a player coming back from an injury. He had been out for weeks, and then to come in to play against Dallas, who’s a good team, in a high-paced playoff game, he looked very comfortable and made a lot of nice plays and looked a lot like what we’re accustomed to seeing ‘Eky’ play, because he’s a heck of a player and you never know if he’s going to be able to pick that up right away.

“He played almost 16 minutes that night (15:52). Can he play some more? Absolutely. Can he play 30 (minutes)? Probably not there yet. But over 20, yes.”