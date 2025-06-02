7 storylines heading into 2025 Stanley Cup Final rematch between Panthers, Oilers

The rematch is on.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will go head-to-head in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. It's the 12th time in NHL history, and the second time in 40 years, that the same two teams are meeting in the Cup Final.

It's the first time it's happened since 2009. The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008, and the reverse happened the following year.

Similarly, in 1983 the New York Islanders defeated the Oilers in the Cup Final, and the next year Edmonton defeated New York to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers are banking on the same thing happening again after the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship last year, outlasting Edmonton in seven games after taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 1 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

The Panthers are trying to become the third team this century to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, joining the Penguins (2016, 2017) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021).

Prior to the Penguins, the last team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions was the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

The Oilers are trying to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990. They're also trying to become the first Canada-based team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Vancouver Canucks (1994 and 2011), Calgary Flames (2004), Oilers (2006 and 2024), Ottawa Senators (2007) and Canadiens (2021) have all had a chance to end the drought, but none could do it.

It's hard to imagine fans in Calgary are rooting for the Oilers, but Canada has not held a Stanley Cup championship parade since the Canadiens brought the trophy down Rue Sainte-Catherine 32 years ago. The Oilers can change that.

Beyond the rematch and the Panthers repeat bid, there will be plenty of storylines to follow as the series unfolds. Here are seven to keep an eye on going into Game 1.