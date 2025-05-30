EDGE stats that can decide Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide five advanced stats insights that could decide the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet again in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final after their epic seven-game series last postseason, and the rematch could come down to some key underlying stats.

The Panthers look to become the third repeat Stanley Cup champion since 2000 (others: Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, 2017; Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, 2021), while reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid looks to win his first Stanley Cup championship and the first for a Canadian NHL team since 1993. The Oilers are only the fourth team since 1980 to return to the Cup Final after losing in the final round during the prior postseason (other three teams all won championship in the returning year: Panthers in 2024; Penguins in 2009; Oilers in 1984).

Here are five advanced metrics that could decide the 2025 Stanley Cup Final:

1. Skating speed

McDavid has the fastest max skating speed (23.92 miles per hour against Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of first round) of any player and by far the most 20-plus mph speed bursts (134; 49 more than any other skater) this postseason. In the conference finals, McDavid led the League with 43 bursts of at least 20 mph (25 more than any other player). But McDavid will match up again with Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who helped them hold McDavid without a point in Games 6 and 7 during the 2024 Cup Final.

The Oilers have other speedy forwards in Leon Draisaitl (60 speed bursts of 20-plus mph; fourth in NHL), Vasily Podkolzin (48; fifth), Connor Brown (38; ninth) and Viktor Arvidsson (max skating speed of 23.90 mph; second behind McDavid). Despite Florida playing one more playoff game than Edmonton, the Oilers are way ahead in 20-plus mph bursts (498; first in NHL) compared to the Panthers (342; third). That said, the Panthers have the most 20-plus mph speed bursts by defensemen (84; Edmonton has 55), led by Niko Mikkola (26; first at position) and Gustav Forsling (18; third among D-men).

2. High-danger goals

The Panthers lead the NHL in high-danger goals (39) and high-danger shooting percentage (31.7) this postseason. But Edmonton leads the League in high-danger shots on goal (146; Florida has 123) during the playoffs. Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry scored his NHL-leading sixth high-danger goal this postseason in their series-clinching win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Panthers teammates Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell (five each) are tied for second in the category.