Marchand in unfamiliar spot on Olympic bubble

SUNRISE, Fla. – Brad Marchand is one of the most accomplished players in the NHL. He has won the Stanley Cup twice, he was a member of the Canada team that won the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, he has captained an Original Six franchise, and he has more than 1,000 NHL points.

Yet he is on the bubble when it comes to the final 25-man roster Team Canada will name Wednesday to compete in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It’s the first group of NHL players to represent Canada at the Olympics since 2014, the last time NHL players participated.

The tournament features 12 countries, each playing three preliminary games in its respective group. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals while the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold-medal game will be played Feb. 22.

Each country is required to submit its final 25-player roster on Dec. 31.

Marchand, like the players he is competing against, has been a shoo-in for virtually every team he has played for since becoming a teenager. Not so for those clawing to make Team Canada.

“It’s been stressful,” Marchand said Tuesday, hours before a game against the Montreal Canadiens in which he was honored with a pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 points earlier this season. “Every day you are trying to make sure you have something to prove and when you line up against a team, guys you are competing against, you try to out-perform them. You never know when people in the building are watching. Even when they are not, I am sure they are watching through other people’s eyes or online, so you can’t have a day off. It’s stressful.

“When you want to accomplish something that bad, especially because it has been so long, you know it’ll be my last opportunity, so you think about it a lot.”