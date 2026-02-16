Canes Sign Bussi To Three-Year Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a three-year contract extension. The deal will pay Bussi an average annual value (AAV) of $1.9 million per year through the 2028-29 season.

In celebration of Bussi’s extension, the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will make a $10,000 donation to the Autism Society of North Carolina. Bussi’s younger brother, Dylan, has autism, and Brandon’s goalie mask is a tribute to Dylan meant to raise awareness.

"Before we brought him to Raleigh, Brandon had been successful at every level from the USHL to college to the AHL," said Tulsky. "Given the opportunity at the NHL level this season, he’s proven to be a winner here too. We are thrilled that he will continue to provide a steady presence in the crease for this team into the future."

Acquired on waivers from the Florida Panthers on October 5, 2025, Bussi has appeared in 27 games with the Hurricanes this season, going 23-3-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. The Sound Beach, NY, native made his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 14, earning a 5-1 victory. He recorded his first NHL shutout on Nov. 30 against Calgary, and matched a franchise record with nine consecutive wins between Oct. 30-Dec. 19. Bussi has become the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 10 wins (12/11 at Washington, 10-1-0), 15 wins (1/6 vs. Dallas, 15-2-1) and 20 wins (1/29 vs. Utah, 20-3-1). He currently ranks tied for third in the NHL in wins (23) this season and second in the league in goals-against average (2.16, minimum 18 games).

Bussi has appeared in 111 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, going 63-31-13 with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and eight shutouts. He was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, after earning a 22-5-4 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. Bussi played collegiately at Western Michigan, where he was 46-25-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

About the Autism Society of North Carolina

The Autism Society of North Carolina is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with autism, supporting their families and educating communities across the state. A longtime partner of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, the organization also serves as a valued community partner for the team’s annual Special Needs Awareness Night. The Autism Society of NC previously received grant funding in both 2018 and 2024, with recent support helping to enhance its newest therapy space by providing essential supplies and equipment for clinicians to deliver high-quality services. The organization also operates Camp Royall, a summer camp that offers life-changing experiences for individuals with autism.