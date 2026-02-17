'Nothing Changes': Bussi Remains Hungry After Securing Extension

"It’s amazing to have this stability and to feel comfortable knowing I have a home for a few years, but it’s up to me to continue to prove what I do."

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - Brandon Bussi's meteoric rise is well-documented to this point.

Claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5 as he was mid-drive to Charlotte, it turns out that it wasn't just the City of Oaks the 27-year-old backstop was headed toward, it was a full-time NHL role, history, and long-term security.

Securing a spot on an opening night roster in an unconventional way he couldn't have predicted, the unknown backstop has never looked back.

Since becoming the first goalie in league history to the benchmarks of 10, 15, and 20 wins, the first 24 starts of his career at the highest level already are something of that out of a movie. While the film is hopefully far from over, it received its latest celebratory subplot on Monday, when the Carolina Hurricanes and Bussi agreed to a three-year contract extension.

“It’s crazy. I think if you’d have told me back in October, I would have been like, ‘Yeah, sure. I bet that’ll happen.’ But I think that the hockey world can work in mysterious ways in some sense," Bussi said as he spoke to reporters following the deal being made official. "I’m fortunate that I got an opportunity and that Carolina sees me the same way I see myself being here. I’m very happy to say the least, that I get to be here for more time.”

As Bussi continued to stack win after win, the temporary stopgap quickly became someone that both fans, and front office, began looking at as a potential part of the future. With Frederik Andersen in the final year of his contract, the writing on the wall suggested that there'd be an opening to work in-tow with Pyotr Kochetkov for the 2026-27 season and potentially beyond.

Showcasing an ability to handle an increased workload with Kochektov on the shelf, the unlikely hero has made the most of his moment.

“It’s difficult to break into the league. Sometimes, different opportunities pop up in different ways. Mine happened in a way that doesn’t happen for a lot of people," he reasoned. "There’s a lot of good hockey players out there and things happen for a reason. That’s kind of been my motto. I’m very fortunate that (my story) gets to happen here for longer.”

Crediting his teammates and the situation here in Raleigh for making the decision to commit through the end of the 2028-29 season "a no-brainer", Bussi believes that this group is capable of accomplishing their ultimate aspirations.

“A big thing is, you look at the way our team is set up and it’s an exciting time to be a Carolina Hurricanes fan. I think the players we have in our locker room, we have a great group and we have high goals," he continued. "We have an opportunity to do something here. Being able to lock this in, and now I just get to focus on hockey, and doing what I can do to help this team win, is important to me.”

Always adamant about being where his feet are planted and taking things one day, and one save, at a time, he's not looking too far ahead, nor behind, even following his new stability.

Although he's been a winner in a ridiculous 83.3% of his games played, he'll keep operating like he needs the next stop, and next victory, in order to stick around.

“Nothing changes, honestly. You’re always proving yourself in this league, right? [If] things aren’t going well for me and I’m not producing, then I won’t be here. So nothing changes. Yes, it’s amazing to have this stability and to feel comfortable knowing I have a home for a few years, but it’s up to me to continue to prove what I do. So nothing really changes, honestly.”

