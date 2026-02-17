'Nothing Changes': Bussi Remains Hungry After Securing Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brandon Bussi's meteoric rise is well-documented to this point.

Claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5 as he was mid-drive to Charlotte, it turns out that it wasn't just the City of Oaks the 27-year-old backstop was headed toward, it was a full-time NHL role, history, and long-term security.

Securing a spot on an opening night roster in an unconventional way he couldn't have predicted, the unknown backstop has never looked back.

Since becoming the first goalie in league history to the benchmarks of 10, 15, and 20 wins, the first 24 starts of his career at the highest level already are something of that out of a movie. While the film is hopefully far from over, it received its latest celebratory subplot on Monday, when the Carolina Hurricanes and Bussi agreed to a three-year contract extension.

“It’s crazy. I think if you’d have told me back in October, I would have been like, ‘Yeah, sure. I bet that’ll happen.’ But I think that the hockey world can work in mysterious ways in some sense," Bussi said as he spoke to reporters following the deal being made official. "I’m fortunate that I got an opportunity and that Carolina sees me the same way I see myself being here. I’m very happy to say the least, that I get to be here for more time.”