Lenovo Center View Bar Set To Open On Feb. 17

Third-level amenity will debut for NC State game vs. UNC

viewbar2_2-16

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, today announced that the Lenovo Center’s View Bar will be open to guests for the first time on Feb. 17, when NC State hosts UNC in men’s basketball.

"We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art amenity for fans visiting Lenovo Center," said Fork. "Open to all fans in attendance, the View Bar provides a gathering space to grab a drink on the third level without losing sight of the action."

The View Bar is located in sections 317-319 and will be open to all fans. Construction is continuing on additional new 300-level amenities, including a new grab-and-go concession space and a complete refresh of all restrooms. Following the NC State game on Feb. 17, the View Bar will also be open for select concerts and events, and will make its debut during a hockey game when the Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26.

260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00201
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00207
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00209
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00222
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00233
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00188
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00197
260216_View_Bar_PR_Release_Lenovo_Center_JPL00218
/

Gallery: Lenovo Center View Bar Unveiling

Best viewed in fullscreen - click the box outline to the bottom right of photos to access

News Feed

Canes Sign Bussi To Three-Year Extension

Checking In With The Canes At The Olympics

Midseason Check-In With GM Eric Tulsky

8 Hurricanes/Whalers Named In CHL Top 50

Preview: Canes At The Winter Olympics

Aho Named Alternate Captain For Team Finland

Jarvis Joyous To Join Team Canada

Recap: Canes Blank Blueshirts, Hit Break On A High

Team Canada Adds Seth Jarvis To Olympic Roster

Projected Lineup: February 5 at NY Rangers

Preview: February 5 at NY Rangers

Recap: 'Opportunistic' Canes Outlast Senators

Projected Lineup: February 3 vs. Ottawa

Preview: February 3 vs. Ottawa

Canes Activate Legault From Injured Reserve

Recap: Canes Hold Off Kings In Overtime

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles