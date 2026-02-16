Lenovo Center View Bar Set To Open On Feb. 17

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, today announced that the Lenovo Center’s View Bar will be open to guests for the first time on Feb. 17, when NC State hosts UNC in men’s basketball.

"We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art amenity for fans visiting Lenovo Center," said Fork. "Open to all fans in attendance, the View Bar provides a gathering space to grab a drink on the third level without losing sight of the action."

The View Bar is located in sections 317-319 and will be open to all fans. Construction is continuing on additional new 300-level amenities, including a new grab-and-go concession space and a complete refresh of all restrooms. Following the NC State game on Feb. 17, the View Bar will also be open for select concerts and events, and will make its debut during a hockey game when the Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26.