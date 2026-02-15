Checking In With The Canes At The Olympics

RALEIGH, N.C. - Preliminary play is in the rearview and elimination games are now on the horizon at the Winter Olympics.

Three of the five Carolina Hurricanes participating in the competition — Sebastian Aho (FIN), Seth Jarvis (CAN) and Jaccob Slavin (USA) — have earned byes to Wednesday's quarterfinals as their countries finished among the top four seeds during the group stage.

Frederik Andersen and Nikolaj Ehlers of Denmark, meanwhile, will join the remaining eight teams in Tuesday's qualifying playoff contests to determine the final four quarterfinal places.

The qualifiers and quarterfinals are single-elimination games. Teams that ultimately reach Friday's semifinals will play in either the bronze- or gold-medal games on Saturday and Sunday, depending on semifinal results. The full schedule is available here.

Current Standings (QF Byes In Bold)