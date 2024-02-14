RALEIGH, NC. - On this holiday of love, I have decided to open my heart and offer help to those in need.

You had questions, I had answers.

-

my ex wants to meet up with me today for a "closure" conversation, but since it's valentine's day, idk if it's a good idea. do i go? do i tell him to kick rocks? idk what to do

Closure conversations are always important. I suggest avoiding today because emotions can run high, both good and bad. Let them know you're open to the convo, but perhaps on a more appropriate day. Pro tip - have it in public. Easier to leave.

i need a good pick up line

Be a professional hockey player.