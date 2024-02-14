Stormy: The Love Doctor

Pig provides advice to those in need on this Valentine's Day

2.14.24 Stormy
By Stormy
@StormyNHL Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - On this holiday of love, I have decided to open my heart and offer help to those in need.

You had questions, I had answers.

my ex wants to meet up with me today for a "closure" conversation, but since it's valentine's day, idk if it's a good idea. do i go? do i tell him to kick rocks? idk what to do
Closure conversations are always important. I suggest avoiding today because emotions can run high, both good and bad. Let them know you're open to the convo, but perhaps on a more appropriate day. Pro tip - have it in public. Easier to leave.

i need a good pick up line
Be a professional hockey player.

i need your best pickup line Stormy.
Is your name Crispy Bacon? Because you're sizzling hot.

Hey stormy, got any advice on work place relationships?
Baddddddddddddddddd idea.

What should I get my girlfriend for V-Day??
Thoughtful, hand-written cards go farther than you think. Anything that shows you know and care about her are special.

Hey stormy how do I get rizz like you? Need the advice from the king himself
First, thank you for noticing that I am, in fact, the Rizzard of Oz. Unfortunately, I cannot help someone acquire rizz. As Rod Brind'Amour famously said, "You can't teach rizz."

When will i find love
When the time is right. Fate is real. Keep the faith. Do you. Slay.

Will you be my valentine, Stormy?
actually I change my mind will Jarvis be my valentine
Dang, I got kicked to the curb real quick

Should I tell the guy I like happy Valentine's Day
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. But if he's already in a relationship do not do it.

Stormy, if you are single on V-Day what do you recommend for them to do?
Treat. Yo. Self. Do whatever makes them happiest. Get takeout, cook, watch a movie, exercise, read a good book, etc.

stormy what if i don't have a valentine this year
There's nothing wrong with not having a Valentine. Celebrate all the great things about you and enjoy the day

