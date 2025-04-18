Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Devils

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' road to a Stanley Cup begins with a first-round meeting against the New Jersey Devils.

It will be the second time in the last three seasons that these two organizations will meet in the postseason, and the sixth time in the history of both teams.

Carolina arrives at the series after a 47-30-5 regular season, finishing second in the Metropolitan Division. Their seventh consecutive playoff berth will start with them having home ice advantage for the fifth time in a row.

New Jersey comes to Raleigh as the third seed from the Metro, which they earned with a 42-33-7 record. In his first year with the team, bench boss Sheldon Keefe has led the team to the playoffs after they were on the outside looking in last year.

