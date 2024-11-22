Recap: Canes' Win Streak Snapped In New Jersey

Carolina "flat" on the second night of a back-to-back

© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Devils forwards Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes both had three-point nights on Thursday, leading their team to a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Although Carolina started the night with a Jack Roslovic goal, a defensive zone error allowed New Jersey to even the game and take control of the momentum. Bratt scored the first equalizer of the night and an early second-period power-play goal by Stefan Noesen put the home side in front.

Showing some resiliency to start the third period, Andrei Svechnikov evened the contest with an early-period power-play goal of his own, but that was the final time Rod Brind'Amour's group would beat Jacob Markstrom - who was playing in his 500th NHL game.

Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner with 9:25 to go in regulation and Bratt's second of the night closed out the contest.

Stats & Standouts

  • Tonight was the league-leading seventh time this season that Carolina was shorthanded three-on-five. They've given up five goals during those segments. No other team has given up more than two.
  • Roslovic's goal tonight was his 11th of the season, moving him into a tie with Martin Necas for the team lead. Roslovic has only had more than 12 goals once in his NHL career.
  • After having his 13-game point streak snapped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Necas got back on the score sheet tonight with the primary helper on Svechnikov's goal. A beautifully set up designed play, it was #88's 20th assist in his 19th game.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the game...

"(That) 5-on-3, I obviously can't take that penalty (when shorthanded already). It's pretty hard to kill with two less guys. That put us behind the eight ball. I thought we did a great job battling back with a big goal in the third. (Penalty kill) let us down again, myself there too, and they obviously finished the rest...I think we're just losing too many battles and didn't get enough zone time, enough shots, enough chaos, enough of our style."

Jordan Staal on the team coming up short in the third...

"We got a little momentum off that big goal from Svechy, and I thought we had some good chances off that right after. I think penalties just kind of killed our momentum twice, for sure. I think if we stay out of the box, it'd help, and they made a good pushback after we scored. It wasn't enough from enough guys tonight. We need everybody if we're going to win in this league, and tonight we didn't have everybody."

Rod Brind'Amour assessing his team's performance...

"We were good to start the game, and then I thought the penalties (issue) seemed to rear its head there. The momentum flipped on that, and then 5-on-3, you're giving a goal away. We almost had it kind of killed, but you can't give a team like that that kind of life. We hung around, that's basically all we did tonight."

Andrei Svechnikov on what made the difference in New Jersey...

"I felt like if we get a couple of lucky bounces, we had crossbar, post a couple of times, if one of those goes in it's maybe a different game. But you've got to grind away, it was hard obviously (playing a) back-to-back but it's fine."

What's Next?

The Canes will immediately travel to Columbus and are set to take on the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 23 at Columbus | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

