Recap: Canes' Win Streak Snapped In New Jersey

They Said It...

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the game...

"(That) 5-on-3, I obviously can't take that penalty (when shorthanded already). It's pretty hard to kill with two less guys. That put us behind the eight ball. I thought we did a great job battling back with a big goal in the third. (Penalty kill) let us down again, myself there too, and they obviously finished the rest...I think we're just losing too many battles and didn't get enough zone time, enough shots, enough chaos, enough of our style."

Jordan Staal on the team coming up short in the third...

"We got a little momentum off that big goal from Svechy, and I thought we had some good chances off that right after. I think penalties just kind of killed our momentum twice, for sure. I think if we stay out of the box, it'd help, and they made a good pushback after we scored. It wasn't enough from enough guys tonight. We need everybody if we're going to win in this league, and tonight we didn't have everybody."

Rod Brind'Amour assessing his team's performance...

"We were good to start the game, and then I thought the penalties (issue) seemed to rear its head there. The momentum flipped on that, and then 5-on-3, you're giving a goal away. We almost had it kind of killed, but you can't give a team like that that kind of life. We hung around, that's basically all we did tonight."

Andrei Svechnikov on what made the difference in New Jersey...

"I felt like if we get a couple of lucky bounces, we had crossbar, post a couple of times, if one of those goes in it's maybe a different game. But you've got to grind away, it was hard obviously (playing a) back-to-back but it's fine."