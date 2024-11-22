Recap: Canes' Win Streak Snapped In New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Devils forwards Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes both had three-point nights on Thursday, leading their team to a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Although Carolina started the night with a Jack Roslovic goal, a defensive zone error allowed New Jersey to even the game and take control of the momentum. Bratt scored the first equalizer of the night and an early second-period power-play goal by Stefan Noesen put the home side in front.
Showing some resiliency to start the third period, Andrei Svechnikov evened the contest with an early-period power-play goal of his own, but that was the final time Rod Brind'Amour's group would beat Jacob Markstrom - who was playing in his 500th NHL game.
Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner with 9:25 to go in regulation and Bratt's second of the night closed out the contest.