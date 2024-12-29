Recap: Canes Pull Past Devils Late

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes scored five times in the final 21:30 on Saturday, putting together a late charge to take a 5-2 victory from the New Jersey Devils.
It took until the final minute of the second period to crack Devils netminder Jake Allen, but a one-time drive from Dmitry Orlov sparked some life into Lenovo Center. Carolina's 28th shot of the evening tied the contest after they'd conceded the game-opening goal earlier in the frame and curated some momentum going to the finish.
When the third period got underway the Canes had to show some resolve, falling behind for a second time just 65 seconds into the period. New Jersey's final lead of the night lasted just 51 seconds though, as Sebastian Aho had a near-immediate response for his group.
Midway through the third period, a kneeing major and game misconduct was assessed to New Jersey's Timo Meier, providing the home team with the opportunity they needed to jump in front. Jackson Blake tipped home a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot, serving as the eventual game-winning goal.
Jack Roslovic added some insurance just 1:23 later and supplemented his team-leading 15th goal of the season with an empty net tally.
Dustin Tokarski stopped 21 of 23 shots faced, earning his second win in three starts for the team.