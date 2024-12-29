Recap: Canes Pull Past Devils Late

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"I think the type of game that it was and the way it was going, we played really well and weren't getting any results. That's the way it's been going for us. I thought not changing our game was key, even though we gave them a weird one in the neutral zone for a breakaway and kind of a weird play off of the faceoff. There were a couple of things that really didn't go our way, but I just liked the way that we kept playing our game. We finally kind of got rewarded for it."

Jackson Blake on his game-winning tally and him snapping his 13-game goal drought...

"Any time you can provide something for your team, it's very exciting. I was super pumped to see that one go in. It was big for us. Our power play, that's kind of our motto, to just get it to the net and hope something goes in. Fortunately, tonight, it did... I've been waiting for a while [to get one to go in]. I wasn't even counting the games. Sometimes it takes a tip like that or a lucky bounce. It feels amazing and it feels great to get that win."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked for a few words on his 300th victory...

"Coaching is interesting. You get way too much credit when your team wins and you get abused when (they don't). It's not quite how it really works out. It's the group that you have. I've been blessed. We've talked about it a lot, we have a really good group - win or lose. You can count the times on your hand when it wasn't a solid effort. They give you what they can every night and that's something that I take the most pride in."