Playoff Rivalry Renews As Canes Face Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the puck drops for Round 1, Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes will be facing off against a familiar foe.

Set to duel with the New Jersey Devils for the sixth time in franchise history, the Canes have a rich playoff past with their rivals from the Garden State. Their prior five playoff meetings make New Jersey the third-most frequent matchup for Carolina - trailing only Boston and Montreal with seven apiece - but the Hurricanes' four series wins and 18 total playoff victories over the Devils are their most against any opponent.

As we gear up for the latest edition of this postseason rivalry, take a look at some of its biggest moments to date...