Playoff Rivalry Renews As Canes Face Devils

The Canes didn't have to wait long for their postseason rematch with the Devils, squaring off in the first round again just one year after falling in 2001. Despite posting four fewer points than New Jersey in the regular season, as a division winner, Carolina held home-ice advantage in the 3 vs. 6 seed matchup and put it to use with a pair of home wins to kick off the series. The Devils held serve in New Jersey, though, ultimately making it a best-of-three from there.
Returning to Raleigh, Carolina picked up a key OT victory in Game 5 to push the Devils to the brink before finishing the job on the road in Game 6. The win marked Carolina's first playoff series win since relocation, and as was the case the year prior, the winner of the CAR/NJD matchup enjoyed a lengthy postseason run as the Canes made their first Stanley Cup Final appearance later that spring.
Key Moments
- Two quick strikes from Rod Brind'Amour and Erik Cole put the Devils on the back foot in Game 1 - one of only two games in the series in which Carolina grabbed the first lead.
- Bates Battaglia's overtime winner in Game 2 ensured the Canes traveled north with a pair of wins in tow, despite his club taking the lone penalty in the extra frame.
- Needing a response in Game 5 but finding themselves down by a goal late, Jeff O'Neill bagged the tying tally at 18:31 to force overtime and Josef Vasicek recorded the decisive goal to push the Hurricanes to within a win of advancing.
- After Martin Brodeur blanked the Canes in Game 3, Kevin Weekes responded in Game 6 with a 32-save shutout on the road to carry the Canes to the series-deciding win. Ron Francis netted the only goal of that game.