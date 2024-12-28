Recap: Canes 'Can't Capitalize' In Loss To Devils

They Said It...

Jaccob Slavin breaking down the defeat...

"You (saw) a couple of mistakes in the second period, a couple of letdowns in the last five [minutes] of the first period, and those are what's costing us. If you take away a couple of different plays, it's a completely different game. Their goalie made a couple of good saves, but our group as a whole in here, we can't have those shifts where we take breathers. On their fourth goal, I've got to box out in front. I've got to be better there. Just little things like that, everyone has to bear down a little bit more."

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"I liked our game overall. They're going to have their shifts, and they did, but overall, I liked how we played. We generated enough offense to win. Giving up four is not what we want to do, but we didn't really give up a ton of opportunities. Overall, I didn't mind the game at all. We just have to capitalize. We had our chances. You have to bury them, and we didn't."

Jaccob Slavin on the group's mindset as they battle through this rough patch...

"We have an unbelievable team. We've got a good D, good forwards, and we've got good goaltending. It's just a matter of putting it all together for all three periods. The belief is high. This is a rut we are in right now, but we believe that we have the answer in this room to get out of it. There's a lot of hockey left to be played this season and that's a good thing. We're in a good spot right now. We've just got to get better every night."