Recap: Canes 'Can't Capitalize' In Loss To Devils

NEWARK, N.J. - A solid start lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to an early lead, but they failed to find enough offense to outpace the New Jersey Devils on Friday as they fell 4-2 at Prudential Center.
Just like their last visit to the Garden State, the Hurricanes opened the scoring midway through the first period as Eric Robinson poked home a loose puck in the crease. But despite further strong play from the visitors, New Jersey tallied twice in 42 seconds to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
A similar second stanza followed a familiar script: Brent Burns whistled a wrister from the slot to tie the game just 22 seconds into the frame, but two more goals from the Devils - this time separated by four minutes - gave the hosts a two-goal advantage through 40 minutes.
Carolina controlled much of the play in the third period but managed just seven shots on net as Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom shut the door on the Canes' comeback bid.
Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 of 23 shots between the Carolina pipes.