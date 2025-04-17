Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Carolina faces New Jersey in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

25_Playoffs_Schedule_Round1Game1_2568x1444
By Canes PR
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes will face the New Jersey Devils in the first round and the series opens with Game 1 on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lenovo Center. Tickets are currently still available for the games and can be purchased here.

The series will mark the sixth meeting between the two teams in the postseason. The Hurricanes are 4-1 in postseason series against the Devils, falling in six first-round games in 2001 before winning in six first-round games in 2002, in five second-round games in 2006, in seven first-round games in 2009 and in five second-round games in 2023.

The Hurricanes have home-ice advantage for this year’s seven-game series. Carolina owns a 45-26 all-time postseason record at Lenovo Center and has won 12 of its last 15 playoff series starting on home ice dating back to 2002. The Hurricanes finished second in the Metropolitan Division and are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in the franchise’s North Carolina history.

All first-round games will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network and streamed on the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. On the call for each game will be play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco, analyst Tripp Tracy and reporter Hanna Yates. Hurricanes LIVE, the network’s pre- and postgame show, will be hosted by Yates alongside analyst Shane Willis.

Carolina’s complete 2025 First Round schedule is below (games denoted with an * mean if necessary):

Round 1 Schedule

Game
Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Sunday
April 20
New Jersey
3:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
FDSN, ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
Game 2
Tuesday
April 22
New Jersey
6:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
FDSN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 3
Friday
April 25
at New Jersey
8:00 p.m.
Prudential Center
FDSN, TBS, Max, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 4
Sunday
April 27
at New Jersey
3:30 p.m.
Prudential Center
FDSN, TBS, truTV, Max, SN, SN360, TVAS
Game 5*
Tuesday
April 29
New Jersey
TBD
Lenovo Center
FDSN, TBD
Game 6*
Friday
May 2
at New Jersey
TBD
Prudential Center
FDSN, TBD
Game 7*
Sunday
May 4
New Jersey
TBD
Lenovo Center
FDSN, TBD

