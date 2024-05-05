NEW YORK - The New York Rangers went 2/2 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill on Sunday, the deciding factor in a 4-3 Game 1 loss for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Recap: Rangers Win The Special Teams Battle, Game 1
New York strikes twice on the man advantage in the first period, putting Carolina behind early
Starting Fast...
Often times to start a series both sides will go through the feeling out process, looking to get an early idea of how the opposition is gameplanning for things.
That was far from the case in this one though, as it took just 2:46 to get the scoring started.
Carolina made an early mistake, blowing coverage in the defensive zone and leaving Mika Zibanejad open in front of Frederik Andersen's net. The Rangers forward took advantage of the chance, igniting the home crowd.
Fortunately for Rod Brind'Amour's sake, his team didn't have to play from behind for long. The Canes came with a hard pushback after falling behind early and 68 seconds later, the contest was tied.
A blast from the point by Jaccob Slavin hit New York's Alexis Lafrenière, changing its trajectory and getting by Igor Shesterkin.
Taking the wind out of the Rangers' sails, Shesterkin had to be good in the following few minutes to keep Carolina from jumping in front. Both Brady Skjei and Martin Necas hit posts, but then, unfortunately, penalty troubles caused issues.
A Tony DeAngelo roughing minor and a cross-checking minor to Evgeny Kuznetsov 6:18 apart sent New York to the power play, and both times, they executed.
Needing just nine seconds on one of the tries, it quickly put the Canes behind 3-1 after 20 minutes, a hole that would prove challenging to crawl out of.
Settled Down Second...
With four goals and six penalties in the opening stanza, things felt much more tame in the second.
Offensive opportunities opened up at five-on-five thanks to the long change for both sides, but at the end of the 20 minutes, the score remained unchanged.
It was a missed opportunity for the Canes, who had not one but two power play attempts during the period.
Made It Close, But Not Close Enough...
Trailing by two, the Canes needed a spark early in the third. They got one via Martin Necas.
2:48 into the final period of regulation, a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Dmitry Orlov to Jordan Martinook then involved Carolina's #88, who worked into the zone and fired.
Beating Shesterkin, the visitors were back within one with plenty of time on the clock.
Progressing as a one-goal contest, special teams were essentially a non-factor moving toward the finish as well. Things remained at even strength, but the next goal belonged to New York, who made their lead two once again.
Artemi Panarin broke up an attempted dump-in from Brent Bruns at neutral ice and spun play the other way. Working two-on-one with Vincent Trocheck, the Rangers' sharpshooter called his own number and made it a 4-2 game.
Serving as the eventual game-winner, Carolina was able to crawl back within one with the extra attacker on, but they were never able to tie the game at four.
Seth Jarvis cleaned up a loose puck with 1:45 to go, but Shesterkin shut the door from there, closing out the contest 4-3.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...
"I thought we played a pretty good game. A couple of kills we didn't quite execute right and they did. They made their three quick passes, hit it, and we were just a step off. That's the difference. It's tough because we played pretty hard and I thought overall as the game went along we got a little better. That's the difference."
Jordan Staal with similar thoughts...
"Our start and our special teams were the difference tonight. We've always talked about it all year long - special teams, if you win that battle, you have a really good chance of winning. Both (the power play and the penalty kill) weren't good enough, obviously. The PK has got to be better and the power play has to be better."
Tony DeAngelo assessing the game but then also turning the page forward...
"I thought we played good (in the second and the third). Even in the first, shots were 4-4 at one point. You guys are going to hear the same thing from all of us. It's a seven-game series. We've got to get to our game earlier. We spotted them one. It was a great play by their guys. But if you give them one quick there, they get in the crowd into it. Then we responded, then the penalty was killed, then boom, boom. It's kind of just the way it goes in the playoffs. They've got a good team but we know what we've got in here and we've got six more games."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday. They will return to game action on Tuesday for Game 2.
