Hurricanes power play finally comes through in Game 4 victory against Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brady Skjei said that his Carolina Hurricanes had to “win the day” in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Saturday.

Then the defenseman went out and did it.

Skjei scored on the power play with 3:11 remaining in the third period, the winning goal in a 4-3 victory against the New York Rangers at PNC Arena that meant the Hurricanes avoided elimination for at least two more days.

Game 5 of the best-of-7 series is at New York on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I feel like going into every game, you’re trying to feel confident and that you can be the guy to do it,” Skjei said. “Obviously, it doesn’t happen that often.”

It happened in a most unlikely manner Saturday.

Skjei, never a fixture on the top man-advantage unit during the regular season, was elevated there as Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour looked to jump-start a power play that was 0-for-15 entering the game and had become a hindrance mentally.

Brind’Amour changed things up in the past couple of games, first giving Tony DeAngelo some reps on the top power-play unit and then going to Skjei there in Game 4.

He said he was looking for mojo. He found it.

“We’ve had some good looks in this series on the power play,” Brind’Amour said. “[Andrei Svechnikov] has had three or four right in the slot and another one tonight.

“You are going to go through those stretches, but you don’t want to give up chances. That’s the real dagger. Tonight, I thought we had a couple of good looks again and just real lucky to get one in.”

The Skjei goal -- a rising wrist shot that eluded the glove of Igor Shesterkin as he dealt with a screen set by Seth Jarvis -- ended a run of 16 straight power plays without a goal in this series that included a short-handed goal allowed.

"I thought the penalty kill was still good,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “They took a shot from the point. He hammered it. It had eyes. It was a top-corner shot. Traffic in front of the net. There was a lot going on there."