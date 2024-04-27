ELMONT, NY. - The New York Islanders avoided being swept on Saturday after Mathew Barzal scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2.
Recap: Islanders Extend Series With 2OT Victory
Barzal scores twice, including the game-decider
Weathered The Early Storm...
With their first opportunity to punch their ticket to the second round, the Canes elected to turn back to Frederik Andersen in net.
The first time in almost a full calendar year that #31 made four starts in a row, Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that he talked to his netminder and "Zilla" felt good to go, so the team's decision was made.
Andersen was needed early and often to start the game, as the Islanders came out playing like their season was on the line.
Dictating the first segment, it wasn't until the Canes got the contest's first power play that the tide turned the other direction.
On the man advantage, some puck movement between Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns created a shot from the point, one knocked down in front of Semyon Varlamov. As several players reached for it, the loose rubber kicked to Seth Jarvis, who gave Carolina the first lead of the day.
New York's Counterpunch...
Taking their 1-0 advantage to the second, the Canes opened up the second period by giving New York nothing.
The Islanders started the middle portion by going seven minutes without a shot, but coming out of the first media timeout, they completely flipped the script. Dominating the middle stretch of the frame, therein lied their first goal of the affair, coming by way of a phenomenal solo effort from Barzal.
Taking Brady Skjei on one-on-one, the Islanders skilled winger fit a shot through traffic to even the score.
Carolina's counterpunch was strong, but they were unable to reclaim their lead in the final 9:50 of the second period.
An important moment came within the final minute though, when Aho was called for an offensive zone trip. Sending New York to the power play to start the third, the Islanders, like the Canes, cashed in on their first try of the day.
Forcing OT...
1:38 into the third, an offensive zone faceoff win for New York allowed defenseman Noah Dobson to get a shot on from the point. Jumping off of Andersen's pads right to an open J.G. Pageau, the veteran put it back to give his team their first lead of the day.
Forcing Carolina to play from behind for most of the third, they chipped and chipped away at momentum, but it took until the final stages of the frame to even the score back up.
Jaccob Slavin drew a tripping call with 6:26 on the clock, sending the Canes to their fourth power play of the game.
On the man advantage, Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen connected through the middle of the ice, creating a redirection from Stefan Noesen in front to stun the UBS Arena crowd.
Bonus Time...
As Carolina eyed up just their second best-of-seven series sweep in franchise history, their bid at it would need more than 60 minutes. More than 80, too.
The Canes put pressure on in the extra session, outshooting New York 17-9. Both Andersen and Varlamov made necessary saves though, as both clubs had the chance to end it.
After no winner was found in the fourth period, a fifth period came next. However, not much of one was played.
New York's only shot in 2OT was a shot from the point by Robert Bortuzzo, one that hit Barzal in front and redirected past Andersen.
The win forces a Game 5, which will be played Tuesday in Raleigh at 7:30 p.m.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour's thoughts on the contest as a whole and if he's worried New York has renewed life...
"It was a good game. Two teams played hard. We didn't get the bounce tonight. That's how it goes... Of course they do. It's only natural. We gave them some hope. It's tough to win four games in a row from someone, especially when the games are all even like they are. It's not like it was 3-0 and we were dominating the games. It could've went either way in all three games, just like tonight could have gone either way. We expected it to be a long series and we've got to focus on the next one."
Jordan Staal on a challenging day for the team's centers, winning just 32% of draws...
"Frustrating. Throughout the lineup at center, we've got to be better. Tonight, even if we had won a part of (the ones we lost), we'd have a better chance of winning that game. It wasn't great. We'll look at it and we'll be better."
Sebastian Aho touching on the team only scoring on the power play today and if the team has more to give at 5-on-5...
"I know that we have more. Haivng said that, I think we had enough chances to score a couple of goals. It doesn't always go our way. There's another level that we need to get to."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday and Monday, before hosting Game 5 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
