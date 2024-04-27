Recap: Islanders Extend Series With 2OT Victory

Weathered The Early Storm...

With their first opportunity to punch their ticket to the second round, the Canes elected to turn back to Frederik Andersen in net.

The first time in almost a full calendar year that #31 made four starts in a row, Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that he talked to his netminder and "Zilla" felt good to go, so the team's decision was made.

Andersen was needed early and often to start the game, as the Islanders came out playing like their season was on the line.

Dictating the first segment, it wasn't until the Canes got the contest's first power play that the tide turned the other direction.

On the man advantage, some puck movement between Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns created a shot from the point, one knocked down in front of Semyon Varlamov. As several players reached for it, the loose rubber kicked to Seth Jarvis, who gave Carolina the first lead of the day.