Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Kochetkov to Syracuse (AHL)

"Any of those conversations are not easy when you have players that want to play here. The explanation to him, and to his agent, who was very supportive, was that he needs to play right now. Three guys aren't going to share the net. Go play.

We'll see how things start here for us with both Freddie and Rants. They're healthy. To try and practice and to try and play three goalies, nobody gets in a streak, nobody gets in a rhythm. At some point we know we're going to need another goalie, so it's better to have him playing than sitting around here practicing."

The Canes can recall Kochetkov from Syracuse, the Tampa Bay Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, at any time. Kochetkov cannot play games for the Lightning.