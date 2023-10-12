Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

RALEIGH, NC. - After Wednesday's morning skate at PNC Arena, Canes President & General Manager Don Waddell fielded questions from reporters to kick off the 2023-24 campaign.
Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability
"The plan is to remain under the salary cap. If you look right now, we're accruing cap space every day. If you take that all the way to the trade deadline, that's about $13M in cap space. Things are going to happen, and that will change throughout the year, but right now, that's the plan."
With the Canes not placing Andrei Svechnikov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), the Canes continue to stockpile money that they can potentially use ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.
"Any of those conversations are not easy when you have players that want to play here. The explanation to him, and to his agent, who was very supportive, was that he needs to play right now. Three guys aren't going to share the net. Go play.
We'll see how things start here for us with both Freddie and Rants. They're healthy. To try and practice and to try and play three goalies, nobody gets in a streak, nobody gets in a rhythm. At some point we know we're going to need another goalie, so it's better to have him playing than sitting around here practicing."
The Canes can recall Kochetkov from Syracuse, the Tampa Bay Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, at any time. Kochetkov cannot play games for the Lightning.
"Five years ago it was all about making the playoffs. It's not about making the playoffs anymore, it's about trying to get to the finish line. You still have to play the regular season and you still have to compete every night to get to the playoffs. But certainly, with what we've got going on here right now, we want to make a deep run."
Carolina begins the season as Vegas' odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup.
"Our depth is the American Hockey League. We looked at all the players on AHL contracts that can be signed to NHL contracts, and there are probably 20 players that if we needed a player, we wouldn't have any problem putting in our lineup. Instead of having one team as our affiliate, now we have the whole league."
Players playing on AHL contracts can be signed to an NHL deal at any time.
"We've had multiple discussions with both the NHL and AHL and they're ongoing. They know that there are 32 NHL teams and there are 32 AHL teams. When you have a team that wants to go independent, it just makes for an unfair situation.
Everyone knows that this can't continue to go on moving forward. So we're just continuing to move toward what the solution will be."
In order for Carolina to have an AHL affiliate for next year, one of a few things need to happen. The Chicago Wolves need to partner with an NHL club and Carolina would have to link up with the open AHL franchise, or the AHL could add a 33rd franchise and continue to allow the Wolves to operate as independent.
"I won't say that we didn't kick it around, but he needs to play. He looks like he's going to be a great player. He's a good prospect. He's 175 pounds. He needs to work on his game.
You get excited about these guys, but you have to remember that he just turned 18. We have to let him develop and grow. If we do it the right way, he'll be a player for us for a long time to come."
Unger Sorum, the team's 2023 second-round draft pick, impressed mightily during training camp, hanging around until the last set of roster trimmings. He will play with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League this season.
"This wasn't a Rod or Don decision, this was a doctor's decision. He does everything on the ice, except for contact right now. He looks great. I said it all along, that this decision was out of our hands.
We're not going to push it. This is October. Games are all important in October, but they become even more important later on."
Svechnikov is not expected to travel with the team on their upcoming six-game road stint, potentially making Thursday, October 26 against Seattle his debut day.
"I would never say never, because that would be the wrong thing to say. I'm not actively pursuing anything. If someone decides to call Don and make us an offer, it's my job as a General Manager to listen. But we're not being proactive and trying to move guys at this point."
Both Brind'Amour and Waddell have called playing with seven defensemen in the lineup "not ideal." Several teams around the league are actively shopping for defensemen.
