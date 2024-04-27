Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen again in net on Saturday as they try to pick up a series sweep over the New York Islanders.

Andersen has backstopped the Canes to victories in the first three games of the series, allowing a total of just six goals in those appearances. Producing a .922 save percentage, of all goalies who have played three games thus far in the postseason, only Igor Shesterkin (.933) has produced better.

Rod Brind'Amour said on Friday that the team was considering all options, but after discussing with "Freddie", it was a relatively easy decision.

"The day off yesterday helps. He's obviously playing well and he feels good, so there's no reason not to go back to him," the head coach shared pre-game at UBS Arena.

In front of him, the team will not make any changes to their cast of 18 skaters.

Jesper Fast (upper-body injury) is not expected to play again this postseason and Brett Pesce (lower-body) is unlikely to play again this series, no matter how far it goes.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Drury - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei