Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen again in net on Saturday as they try to pick up a series sweep over the New York Islanders.
Andersen has backstopped the Canes to victories in the first three games of the series, allowing a total of just six goals in those appearances. Producing a .922 save percentage, of all goalies who have played three games thus far in the postseason, only Igor Shesterkin (.933) has produced better.
Rod Brind'Amour said on Friday that the team was considering all options, but after discussing with "Freddie", it was a relatively easy decision.
"The day off yesterday helps. He's obviously playing well and he feels good, so there's no reason not to go back to him," the head coach shared pre-game at UBS Arena.
In front of him, the team will not make any changes to their cast of 18 skaters.
Jesper Fast (upper-body injury) is not expected to play again this postseason and Brett Pesce (lower-body) is unlikely to play again this series, no matter how far it goes.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov
Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Drury - Kuznetsov - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - DeAngelo
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)
Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)
Scratches
Jackson Blake
Dylan Coghlan
Max Comtois
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
Bradly Nadeau
Antti Raanta
Ronan Seeley
Ryan Suzuki
-
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei