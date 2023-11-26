News Feed

Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Bucket List: When and Why?

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus

Kochetkov to start; Necas and Svechnikov switch power play units

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will be between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It will be the fifth start of the season for the 2019 second-round draft pick and the first time in his young career that he'll be facing the team from Ohio.

While his record shows 1-4 this season, that includes a tough-luck loss against Seattle in relief last month and excludes 40 minutes of quality work against Edmonton on Wednesday after Antti Raanta went down with an injury. In three of his four losses, he has allowed three goals or less.

In front of Carolina's crease, the only change to the team's lineup is expected to come on special teams.

The forward lines and pairings were the same at yesterday's practice, but Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas swapped power play units.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

