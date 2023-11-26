Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will be between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It will be the fifth start of the season for the 2019 second-round draft pick and the first time in his young career that he'll be facing the team from Ohio.

While his record shows 1-4 this season, that includes a tough-luck loss against Seattle in relief last month and excludes 40 minutes of quality work against Edmonton on Wednesday after Antti Raanta went down with an injury. In three of his four losses, he has allowed three goals or less.

In front of Carolina's crease, the only change to the team's lineup is expected to come on special teams.

The forward lines and pairings were the same at yesterday's practice, but Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas swapped power play units.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux