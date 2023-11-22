Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

RALEIGH, NC. - After earning a 13th consecutive regular-season win at PNC Arena on Saturday, Antti Raanta is expected to have the nod again tonight for the Carolina Hurricanes.

5-2 following his victory over Pittsburgh, the veteran netminder has a .914 save percentage in eight career games against Edmonton.

In front of him, Jalen Chatfield appears set to draw back into the lineup for the first time since November 10. Tony DeAngelo comes out to make way.

The change also necessitates a new power play quarterback, a role DeAngelo has held on one of the units for 16 of the team's 17 contests thus far this season. Jaccob Slavin is the frontrunner for the available spot, as shown at Monday and Tuesday's practices.

Monday and Tuesday, Slavin worked with the team's first group, but this morning it was Brent Burns, slotting #74 in with the second unit.

The unit's at this morning's skate were:

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux