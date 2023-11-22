News Feed

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton
Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice
Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families
Bucket List: When and Why?

Bucket List: When and Why?
Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout
UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

UNC Hockey To Wear Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup
Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins
Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers
Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov
Whalers Night: In White!

Whalers Night: In White!
Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa
Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Chatfield draws in for DeAngelo, Raanta starts, Slavin to quarterback a power play unit

ProjectedLineup112223_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After earning a 13th consecutive regular-season win at PNC Arena on Saturday, Antti Raanta is expected to have the nod again tonight for the Carolina Hurricanes.

5-2 following his victory over Pittsburgh, the veteran netminder has a .914 save percentage in eight career games against Edmonton.

In front of him, Jalen Chatfield appears set to draw back into the lineup for the first time since November 10. Tony DeAngelo comes out to make way.

The change also necessitates a new power play quarterback, a role DeAngelo has held on one of the units for 16 of the team's 17 contests thus far this season. Jaccob Slavin is the frontrunner for the available spot, as shown at Monday and Tuesday's practices.

Monday and Tuesday, Slavin worked with the team's first group, but this morning it was Brent Burns, slotting #74 in with the second unit.

The unit's at this morning's skate were:

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

Worth A Click

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Bucket List: When and Why?

The Storm Report: Teuvo Teravainen... Kind Of

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets