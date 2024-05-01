Canes To Face Rangers In Round 2

Series to start at Madison Square Garden

5.1.24 Round 2
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - With a first round series victory over the New York Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in Round 2 of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL will release a schedule for the series at a later date.

New York will host Games 1 & 2 to start the series, and Games 3 & 4 will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh.  If necessary, Games 5 & 7 will be at Madison Square Garden, while a Game 6 would be in North Carolina.

Tickets for Canes Season Ticket Members will go on sale Wednesday, May 1 at Noon.  Tickets for the General Public will go on sale at 2 p.m.

Worth A Click

Playoff Notebook: Another Chance To Close Out Round 1

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss The Rest of the Postseason

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Listen: The Storm Report - Jackson Blake

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Must-See: Svechnikov's Third Career Lacrosse Goal

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

News Feed

Recap: Canes Eliminate Islanders With Game 5 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NYI

Playoff Notebook: Another Chance To Close Out Round 1

Recap: Islanders Extend Series With 2OT Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Canes Recall Suzuki From Springfield

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss Remainder of the Postseason

Recap: Andersen Shines Again In Game 3 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Canes Recall Seeley From Chicago

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois and Raanta

Playoff Notebook: Looking Further Into The Game 2 Chaos

Recap: Canes Pull Off Late Comeback, Take Game 2 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NYI