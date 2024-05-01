Canes To Face Rangers In Round 2

RALEIGH, NC. - With a first round series victory over the New York Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in Round 2 of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL will release a schedule for the series at a later date.

New York will host Games 1 & 2 to start the series, and Games 3 & 4 will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh. If necessary, Games 5 & 7 will be at Madison Square Garden, while a Game 6 would be in North Carolina.

Tickets for Canes Season Ticket Members will go on sale Wednesday, May 1 at Noon. Tickets for the General Public will go on sale at 2 p.m.