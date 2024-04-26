Canes Recall Suzuki From Springfield

Forward posted 30 points in 51 AHL games this season

4.25.24 Suzuki
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Ryan Suzuki from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Suzuki, 22, registered 30 points (14g, 16a) in 51 AHL games with Springfield this season, establishing AHL career-highs in games played and goals. The 6’0”, 176-pound forward has posted 86 points (39g, 47a) in 161 career AHL games with Springfield and Chicago, winning the Calder Cup with the Wolves in 2021-22. Suzuki tallied 177 points (57g, 120a) in 173 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Barrie and Saginaw from 2017-20 and was named to the 2017-18 OHL Second All-Rookie Team. He represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning silver. The London, Ont., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Worth A Click

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss The Rest of the Postseason

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Listen: The Storm Report - Jackson Blake

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Must-See: Svechnikov's Third Career Lacrosse Goal

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

Round One Playoff Tickets

News Feed

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss Remainder of the Postseason

Recap: Andersen Shines Again In Game 3 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Canes Recall Seeley From Chicago

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois and Raanta

Playoff Notebook: Looking Further Into The Game 2 Chaos

Recap: Canes Pull Off Late Comeback, Take Game 2 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NYI

Playoff Notebook: Playing With The Lead

Recap: Andersen Backstops Canes To Game 1 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign