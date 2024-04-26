Canes Recall Suzuki From Springfield

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Ryan Suzuki from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Suzuki, 22, registered 30 points (14g, 16a) in 51 AHL games with Springfield this season, establishing AHL career-highs in games played and goals. The 6’0”, 176-pound forward has posted 86 points (39g, 47a) in 161 career AHL games with Springfield and Chicago, winning the Calder Cup with the Wolves in 2021-22. Suzuki tallied 177 points (57g, 120a) in 173 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Barrie and Saginaw from 2017-20 and was named to the 2017-18 OHL Second All-Rookie Team. He represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning silver. The London, Ont., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.