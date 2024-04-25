Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go back to Frederik Andersen in net once again on Thursday as they take on the New York Islanders in Game 3 of their first round series.

Andersen was the winning goaltender in both Games 1 & 2, stopping 42 out of 46 shots faced for Carolina.

Monday was the first time he had started back-to-back contests since returning from a blood-clotting issue. "Zilla" only had to make nine saves in the victory, facing just one shot in the final 34:56 of the team's come-from-behind victory.

In front of him, Tony DeAngelo will make his postseason debut, drawing in for the injured Brett Pesce.

Pesce went down during the second period of Game 2 with a lower-body injury and is not expected to play again in Round 1. DeAngelo practiced next to Brady Skjei at Wednesday's practice, indicating that he would take the spot.

The right-handed blueliner had 11 points in 31 games this season and returns to action after playing in the team's final three games of the regular season.

Aside from that, no other changes are expected to the cast of skaters that have earned Carolina a 2-0 series lead.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Drury - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei