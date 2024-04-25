Canes Recall Seeley From Chicago

Defenseman registered 14 points in 58 AHL games this season

4.25.24 Seeley

© Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ronan Seeley from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Seeley, 21, posted 14 points (2g, 12a) in 58 AHL games with Chicago in 2023-24. He also skated in 11 ECHL games with Norfolk this season, recording three assists. The 6’1”, 192-pound defenseman has tallied 39 points (6g, 33a) in 128 career AHL games, all with the Wolves. Seeley registered 102 points (20g, 82a) in 190 Western Hockey League games with Everett from 2018-22, captaining the Silvertips in his final season of junior hockey. During the 2021-22 season, he posted 44 points (11g, 33a) in 52 WHL games and was named a WHL Second Team All-Star. Seeley represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold. The Yellowknife, N.T., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Worth A Click

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Playoff Notebook: Looking Further Into The Game 2 Chaos

CanesCast Episode 282: Comeback Sauce

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Listen: The Storm Report - Jackson Blake

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Must-See: Svechnikov's Third Career Lacrosse Goal

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

Round One Playoff Tickets

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois and Raanta

Playoff Notebook: Looking Further Into The Game 2 Chaos

Recap: Canes Pull Off Late Comeback, Take Game 2 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NYI

Playoff Notebook: Playing With The Lead

Recap: Andersen Backstops Canes To Game 1 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Islanders

Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Playoff Notebook: The Journey Begins

NHL Announces Game 1 Start Time