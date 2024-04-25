Canes Recall Seeley From Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ronan Seeley from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Seeley, 21, posted 14 points (2g, 12a) in 58 AHL games with Chicago in 2023-24. He also skated in 11 ECHL games with Norfolk this season, recording three assists. The 6’1”, 192-pound defenseman has tallied 39 points (6g, 33a) in 128 career AHL games, all with the Wolves. Seeley registered 102 points (20g, 82a) in 190 Western Hockey League games with Everett from 2018-22, captaining the Silvertips in his final season of junior hockey. During the 2021-22 season, he posted 44 points (11g, 33a) in 52 WHL games and was named a WHL Second Team All-Star. Seeley represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold. The Yellowknife, N.T., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.