Recap: Andersen Shines Again In Game 3 Victory

Blue Line Buries Early...

With the series shifting to Long Island for the first time, the Canes turned back to Andersen in net for a third consecutive game.

His first time making three starts in a row since Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it didn't take long for the veteran netminder to find himself playing with the lead.

Just 4:46 in, as he often does, Brent Burns put a quick shot on from the point. Finding its way through a mess of bodies, the attempt hit Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly before getting by Ilya Sorokin.

Giving the visitors momentum to start the night, the Islanders pushed right back, but Andersen came up with his first of two highlight-reel saves in the game.

After a Mat Barzal shot from the slot left a rebound netside for Noah Dobson, Carolina's netminder reached out with his glove hand and snared the putback from a wide-open cage.

Instead of it being a 1-1 game, moments later, Dmitry Orlov put his team ahead by two.

Jumping up into a rush chance, Andrei Svechnikov put one right on the tape of the streaking defenseman, who displayed some patience before making it a 2-0 contest.