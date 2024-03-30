Projected Lineup: March 30 at Montreal

Fast may return, Kochetkov expected to start

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes are likely to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net on Saturday as they face the Montreal Canadiens.

It will be the team-leading 39th game of the season for the 24-year-old backstop, who will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a rare regulation loss on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Kochetkov stopped 18 out of 20 shots that came his way, but the team in front of him provided him with just one goal of support.

Since December 12 he has produced a .921 SV%, the best among Eastern Conference goalies who have played at least 15 games.

In front of Kochetkov's crease, the Canes will either stick with the same lineup that earned them a controlling 4-0 shutout victory over Detroit on Thursday, or they'll find a way to bring Jesper Fast back into the mix.

Rod Brind'Amour said after Friday's practice that the forward who has been dealing with an upper-body injury was "probable" to return, but he continued to say that if it wasn't tonight, then it could be Thursday against Boston.

If he does not play, it will be a sixth consecutive missed game for #71.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -270

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen

Kotkaniemi - Drury - Noesen - Fast

(One of the four players listed on the fourth line will not play.)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Jesper Fast* (Upper-Body Injury)

(Fast may play tonight.)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

