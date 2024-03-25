Prospect Report: Playoff Time In North America

At School...

Kicking off the collegiate action is 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow and 2020 sixth-round pick Lucas Mercuri, as UMass skates Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

They'll have their hands full taking on Denver, but anything is possible in March.

Of all the prospects competing in the next few weeks, Morrow is perhaps the guy to keep the closest watch on.

After the 2021-22 season, there were discussions about the right-handed shot turning pro, but he ultimately wound up back at school. Last year there were rumblings again, making it feel likely that this season will be no different.

With 30+ points seasons in all three of his campaigns at UMass, there is a lot of reason to believe Morrow is close to being, if not already, pro-ready.

As for Mercuri, in terms of point production, his season has been his best one yet.

In his third year with the program, he put up 25 points this year, third among all forwards on the roster.

Win or lose, right after that game, Bradly Nadeau and Maine will face Cornell.

Carolina's 2023 first round pick had a simply spectacular freshman season, producing 46 points in 36 games. All he does is score.

Finishing sixth among all first-year skaters in the NCAA, he and his brother Josh finished first and second in scoring for Maine, and they'll be relied upon heavily when they take on Cornell at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.