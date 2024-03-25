Prospect Report: Playoff Time In North America

Six draftees are set to play in this week's NCAA Tournament

3.25.24 Morrow
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Each day we get closer to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but for some Carolina Hurricanes up-and-coming talent, postseason play is now.

The NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) concluded its regular season over the weekend. Between the two, the Canes will have seven prospects competing.

At School...

Kicking off the collegiate action is 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow and 2020 sixth-round pick Lucas Mercuri, as UMass skates Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

They'll have their hands full taking on Denver, but anything is possible in March.

Of all the prospects competing in the next few weeks, Morrow is perhaps the guy to keep the closest watch on.

After the 2021-22 season, there were discussions about the right-handed shot turning pro, but he ultimately wound up back at school. Last year there were rumblings again, making it feel likely that this season will be no different.

With 30+ points seasons in all three of his campaigns at UMass, there is a lot of reason to believe Morrow is close to being, if not already, pro-ready.

As for Mercuri, in terms of point production, his season has been his best one yet.

In his third year with the program, he put up 25 points this year, third among all forwards on the roster.

Win or lose, right after that game, Bradly Nadeau and Maine will face Cornell.

Carolina's 2023 first round pick had a simply spectacular freshman season, producing 46 points in 36 games. All he does is score.

Finishing sixth among all first-year skaters in the NCAA, he and his brother Josh finished first and second in scoring for Maine, and they'll be relied upon heavily when they take on Cornell at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

2023 fifth-round selection Charles-Alexis Legault and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will take on Wisconsin on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET as they begin their quest toward the Frozen Four.

Known as a great defender, the 6-foor-3, 214 lbs. defender really came alive offensively in the second half of the season.

Since February 10, Legault had 13 points in his team's final nine games of the season, including five multi-point contests.

Later on Friday, Jackson Blake and Jayden Perron of North Dakota will take on Michigan at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Blake is a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and has had one of the best offensive seasons in all of college hockey. Finishing second in points with 59 points in 39 games, he comes alive in the big moments, and it should be thrilling to watch him this time of year.

This past weekend he became the first sophomore to reach 100 points at UND since Zach Parise (2003-04.)

North of the Border...

It's fascinating that of all of Carolina's prospects, the team has just one playing in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

However, Jakub Vondras is ensuring that the team is represented on the road to a potential Memorial Cup.

The Canes' 2022 sixth-round selection and the Sudbury Wolves will take on the Mississauga Steelheads in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League's playoffs.  The best-of-seven series will start on Thursday.

In his first season in North America, the Czech netminder went 20-10-2-1 in 37 games.

To keep up with all prospects, including those playing overseas and who have completed their seasons, follow @CanesProspects on X.

