Projected Lineup: February 19 at Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - After winning a second game in as many appearances with the team on Saturday, Spencer Martin is in line for another start this evening as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 28-year-old netminder went 24 days between wins against the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights, but looked sharp in both outings, allowing a total of just three goals.

Just the 11th goaltender in franchise history to earn a victory in both of his first two appearances with the team, Martin gets the nod against a Blackhawks team that has difficulty scoring this season. Averaging a league-low 2.07 goals per game, Chicago is one of just five teams that the Canes' newest netminder has never faced in his NHL career.

Martin's third start is well-earned, but it also may have come out of necessity, as Pyotr Kochetkov was absent at morning skate. With the young netminder under the weather, Frederik Andersen was in the net opposite Martin.

Rod Brind'Amour shared after morning skate that Andersen is not yet ready for game action and there's no timetable on when he will be, but it was another good sign that he was able to see shots from the full group. Today was just #31's second skate with the full team since being cleared for on-ice activities.

In front of the crease, the team is not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters.

The group has won two games in a row, outscoring Arizona and Vegas 8-2 as they held both teams to just one goal.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Illness)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei