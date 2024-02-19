Projected Lineup: February 19 at Chicago

Martin to make a third start as a member of the Canes

ProjectedLineup21924_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After winning a second game in as many appearances with the team on Saturday, Spencer Martin is in line for another start this evening as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 28-year-old netminder went 24 days between wins against the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights, but looked sharp in both outings, allowing a total of just three goals.

Just the 11th goaltender in franchise history to earn a victory in both of his first two appearances with the team, Martin gets the nod against a Blackhawks team that has difficulty scoring this season.  Averaging a league-low 2.07 goals per game, Chicago is one of just five teams that the Canes' newest netminder has never faced in his NHL career.

Martin's third start is well-earned, but it also may have come out of necessity, as Pyotr Kochetkov was absent at morning skate.  With the young netminder under the weather, Frederik Andersen was in the net opposite Martin.

Rod Brind'Amour shared after morning skate that Andersen is not yet ready for game action and there's no timetable on when he will be, but it was another good sign that he was able to see shots from the full group.  Today was just #31's second skate with the full team since being cleared for on-ice activities.

In front of the crease, the team is not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters.

The group has won two games in a row, outscoring Arizona and Vegas 8-2 as they held both teams to just one goal.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Illness)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Injury Report: Andersen Returns To Practice

Canes Corner With Jordan Martinook Set For February 21

Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Learn More: Canes Bars Launched

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: February 19 vs. Chicago

Martin Shines As Canes Leave Vegas A Winner

Projected Lineup: February 17 at Vegas

Preview: February 17 at Vegas

Canes Score Early, Often In Win Over Coyotes

Projected Lineup: February 16 at Arizona

Preview: February 16 at Arizona

Injury Report: Andersen Returns To Practice

Canes Corner With Jordan Martinook Set For February 21

Stormy: The Love Doctor

Canes Fall Short Versus Stars To Start Road Trip

Projected Lineup: February 13 at Dallas

Preview: February 13 at Dallas

Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Kochetkov Shuts Out Devils On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

Preview: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

Necas' First NHL Hat Trick Guides Canes Past Avalanche