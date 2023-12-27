Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville

The "SAT Line" may be featured in the team's return to action

23_ProjectedLine1227_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, TN. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday as they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The 24-year-old will look to reset after a substandard performance on Saturday against the Islanders, where he allowed five goals on 28 shots. Prior to that, he had been superb, posting a .949 save percentage in his previous five outings.

In front of him, the trio of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Teuvo Teravainen could be reunited for the first time this season. A frequent staple over the years under Rod Brind'Amour, the "SAT" line features the co-leaders in team scoring, as Aho and Teravainen both have 13 goals already this season.

Another note from morning skate was that the trusty trio of Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, and Jesper Fast appear to be temporarily separated as well. Seth Jarvis joined the duo of Jordans, while Fast worked to the right of Stefan Noesen and Jack Drury.

On the blue line, there are not expected to be any changes.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

