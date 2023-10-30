News Feed

Prospects Update: October

Prospects Update: October
Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield

Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield
Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return
Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose
Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve
Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose
Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home
Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle
Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse
Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle
Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks
Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Canes Blanked By Lightning

Canes Blanked By Lightning
Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa
Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield

Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield
Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay

Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay
Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns

Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns

Preview: October 30 at Philadelphia

Canes round out their October schedule in the City of Brotherly Love

LeadGraphic_103023_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes are going to try and earn a third win in a row on Monday, as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their first divisional game of the season.

-

When: Monday, October 30

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 5-4-0 (10 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday, October 30

-

Flyers Record: 4-3-1 (9 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 7-4 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 28

Last Time Out

  • Carolina completed a back-to-back sweep of Seattle and San Jose on Friday, winning a second game in a row after dropping a trio. Teuvo Teravainen provided all the offense, scoring all three goals, and Antti Raanta recorded 20 saves in his 20th career shutout.

Svech Is Back

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov made his season debut in the team's victory over the Sharks, returning to the lineup after suffering an ACL injury in March. The 2023 All-Star is being eased back into the lineup, skating alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen at five-on-five, while still getting his power play minutes.

Discipline = Success

  • Staying out of the box was an issue for the Canes to start the year, a big reason for their 3-4 start. After leading the NHL in penalties taken through the first 15 days of the regular season, they've been shorthanded just three times in their last two games.

Penalty Kill

  • Going hand-in-hand with a better showing of discipline, the penalty kill is also three-for-three over the last two games. An unexpected struggle after producing the best cumulative PK in the NHL over the last five years (84.3%), the group sits 30th this season, killing off just 71.4%.

History Says

  • The Canes swept the season series against Philadelphia last year and have won the last seven meetings between the two sides.  They are 12-4 in the last 16 games between the two sides.

In Net

  • Now in the third year rolling out the tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen, the Canes have pretty consistently rotated the two every other game when both are healthy. With Raanta having started Friday against San Jose, one would think that "Freddie" will have the nod this evening. However, the group could proactively look ahead and flip-flop with a game against the division-leading Rangers looming on Thursday.

On The Other Side

  • Philadelphia has had a better start to the season than maybe some would have thought. Like Carolina, they've excelled at limiting the amount of pucks that get to their netminder, allowing an average of just 27.5 per game thus far this season. Goaltender Carter Hart has also been strong to start the year, touting a .924 save percentage through six games. Of goalies who have played six games this season, only Jonas Johansson, who blanked the Canes last week, has a better overall number.

Divisional Run On Deck

  • After starting the season with nine out-of-division games, the Canes will now play three Metro opponents in a row.  After tonight they'll see the Rangers on Thursday and the Islanders on Saturday.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), is skating and "progressing nicely" as of October 25.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki suffered a "not serious" shoulder injury versus Nashville (exhibition) on Thursday, October 5. He is also skating and "getting closer" to returning to game action.
  • Defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a lower-body injury on October 19 in Seattle. He will miss 2-4 weeks, per the team's PR department on October 25.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and are scheduled to be off on Tuesday. They'll return to practice Wednesday before a travel day to New York. Their next game is Thursday against the Rangers.

Worth A Click

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info