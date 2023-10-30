Preview: October 30 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes are going to try and earn a third win in a row on Monday, as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their first divisional game of the season.

-

When: Monday, October 30

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 5-4-0 (10 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday, October 30

-

Flyers Record: 4-3-1 (9 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 7-4 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 28