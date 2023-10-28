Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

They Said It

Teuvo Teravainen, a man of few words, when asked how he feels about putting the puck in the back of the net as much as he has to start this season...

"It's nice. It's a little weird, I'm not used to it that much. I guess you just have to keep going, right?"

Antti Raanta discussing how challenging this last week has been since being pulled against the Kraken, plus providing thoughts on tonight's affair...

"When it's tough, it's tough. When you don't get that good game under your belt, it can get really tough. You can start thinking too much and when you're thinking, you're not playing with your instincts anymore. Since the game in Seattle, I tried to refocus and recharge. I tried to do the right things and start mentally preparing for today. I don't think I was that close to what I can be [tonight]. I think there's still things I can do better, but you take what you get and you move on and keep working."

Andrei Svechnikov sharing how he felt in his first game of the season...

"I felt pretty good. The first couple of shifts I was nervous and excited, all that stuff, but after all of that stuff, I was fine... I didn't play for seven months, so I still have to get my confidence back and the feeling of the puck, all of those little things and details. I have to get my head clear when I'm on the ice, but it's going to be fine. It'll take me a couple of games."

Rod Brind'Amour on if he feels his team is turning a corner after their early-season struggles...

"When you look at the start, the wins obviously weren't there, but it wasn't as bad as everyone was freaking out about. You look at metrics and the way we look at it, it wasn't all that off. It was just that we weren't getting that timely save like we got tonight. There were a couple of things that were definitely off, but overall, the effort was there. Tonight, we got the big saves when we needed them, but aside from that, I didn't see a ton different from our game."