RALEIGH, NC. - Teuvo Teravainen recorded a natural hat trick on Friday, single-handedly pushing the Carolina Hurricanes past the San Jose Sharks, 3-0.
Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return
Raanta stops all 20 shots faced to earn career shutout number 20
Svechnikov Makes Season Debut
The day both started and ended with positive news for the Canes, beginning with word coming just before noon that forward Andrei Svechnikov would make his highly-anticipated season debut.
Sidelined since March 11 due to an ACL injury, the 2023 All-Star was eased back into the lineup tonight, playing alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen. Still playing power play minutes, #37 finished with a final line of 13:40 on ice, four shots, and three hits.
Turbo Time! (x3)
When the game got underway, Svechnikov's presence appeared to have provided the entire locker room with an extra bit of jump, as the Canes were flying around San Jose early.
On their very first power play of the night, just 6:10 in to be exact, Teravainen got the scoring started and the group never looked back.
Seth Jarvis made a heads-up play to set up an easy one for #86, the first of two times that phrase could be used on the evening.
Exactly nine minutes later Teravainen showcased perhaps his most spectacular tally of the evening, wiring home a one-time shot from the glove-side circle.
Throw 'Em!
Those two goals alone would have been enough, but Carolina kept their foot on the gas, seemingly in complete control of the entire contest.
Aside from a late second-period push from the Sharks, the dominance was never in jeopardy.
To round out the night's scoring, Teravainen dialed up another, registering his third career hat trick.
A Perfect Night For Father Finn
Was it the most taxing evening of Antti Raanta's career? No.
Was it the most shots Antti Raanta's ever faced in a game? Also no.
But was Antti Raanta everything he needed to be for the Canes tonight? Yes.
Turning away all 20 shots faced, the veteran picked up a much-needed win, bouncing back quite nicely after a tough start in Seattle last week.
Calm, cool, and collected when called upon, Rod Brind'Amour praised his netminder post-game for coming up with timely stops when tasked.
They Said It
Teuvo Teravainen, a man of few words, when asked how he feels about putting the puck in the back of the net as much as he has to start this season...
"It's nice. It's a little weird, I'm not used to it that much. I guess you just have to keep going, right?"
Antti Raanta discussing how challenging this last week has been since being pulled against the Kraken, plus providing thoughts on tonight's affair...
"When it's tough, it's tough. When you don't get that good game under your belt, it can get really tough. You can start thinking too much and when you're thinking, you're not playing with your instincts anymore. Since the game in Seattle, I tried to refocus and recharge. I tried to do the right things and start mentally preparing for today. I don't think I was that close to what I can be [tonight]. I think there's still things I can do better, but you take what you get and you move on and keep working."
Andrei Svechnikov sharing how he felt in his first game of the season...
"I felt pretty good. The first couple of shifts I was nervous and excited, all that stuff, but after all of that stuff, I was fine... I didn't play for seven months, so I still have to get my confidence back and the feeling of the puck, all of those little things and details. I have to get my head clear when I'm on the ice, but it's going to be fine. It'll take me a couple of games."
Rod Brind'Amour on if he feels his team is turning a corner after their early-season struggles...
"When you look at the start, the wins obviously weren't there, but it wasn't as bad as everyone was freaking out about. You look at metrics and the way we look at it, it wasn't all that off. It was just that we weren't getting that timely save like we got tonight. There were a couple of things that were definitely off, but overall, the effort was there. Tonight, we got the big saves when we needed them, but aside from that, I didn't see a ton different from our game."
What's Next After Tonight?
The Canes will be fully off on Saturday. They'll return to work on Sunday, practicing before flying to Philadelphia ahead of Monday's game.
Worth A Click
Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame Game Date Changed
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base
PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections
Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced
2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now