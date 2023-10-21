News Feed

Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle

Projected Lineup: October 19 at Seattle

Preview: October 19 at Seattle

Canes Recall Kochetkov

Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Preview: October 21 at Colorado

Defensive structure and discipline will be necessary as the Canes taken on the undefeated Avalanche

LeadGraphic_102123_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

DENVER - The Carolina Hurricanes are aiming for a bounce-back performance on Saturday as their western swing concludes against the Colorado Avalanche.

-

When: Saturday, October 21

Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 3-2-0 (6 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-4 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, October 19

-

Avalanche Record: 4-0-0 (8 Points, 1st, Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 19

Last Time Out

  • The Canes allowed three special teams goals in the first 22:38 on Thursday, putting them on the wrong foot to start against the Kraken. For a second consecutive game the group put together a strong third-period push, scoring three times, but as Seattle kept up their offensive output, it wasn't enough, ultimately falling 7-4.

Entertainment Value

  • No team in the NHL has produced more goals (23) than the Canes thus far in the early season. On the other side, no team has given up more goals (24).

Discipline Is Key

  • Of the 24 goals that Carolina has given up, a third (8) have come on special teams. Taking 31 penalties, the most in the NHL, opponents have cashed in six times. Additionally, both Ottawa and Seattle recorded a shorthanded goal against the Canes already this season.

Aho Remains Sidelined

  • In a surprise announcement at the start of warmups ahead of Tuesday's game, the Canes announced that forward Sebastian Aho would not play due to an upper-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour said after the victory that the injury came from something that transpired late in Sunday's game against Anaheim and that the star center was going to be reevaluated further. Although he took morning skate on Thursday in Seattle, he did not play and his status for tonight's game is questionable.

Reinforcements From The Same State

  • Aho's absence from the lineup had forced Carolina to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen because they'd not had an extra available body on the trip.  That changed on Friday when forward Callahan Burke was emergency recalled from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.  Acquired just 11 days ago in exchange for Caleb Jones, Burke has played in a pair of NHL games previously with tonight's foe, the Avalanche.

Skjeisy Train

  • Defenseman Brady Skjei, who published a career-best 18 goals last season, is continuing his impressive point production into the new season. With six points in five games to start the season, he leads all NHL defensemen.

Showing Up Late Is Just Fine

  • Forward Seth Jarvis has published two goals in the third period in both of the team's last two games.  He now has six points through the first five games of the season.

600 For Turbo

  • Canes forward Teuvo Teravainen is expected to skate in his 600th NHL game.  His 411 points are the second-most from the draft class of 2011, trailing only Filip Forsberg (498).

In Net

  • After playing 54 minutes in relief on Tuesday due to an injury to Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta got the start on Thursday against the Kraken. Unfortunately, it did not go well. Pulled during the second period after allowing four goals on 18 shots, the move called upon the season debut ofPyotr Kochetkov, who was just recalled Wednesday from Syracuse (AHL). It is anyone's guess of the three who the team will opt to go with.

On The Other Side

  • Colorado has looked every bit of a team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022 to start the campaign, outscoring their opposition 15-4. As highlighted above, special teams have played an important role in the season thus far for the Canes, and that's been the case for the Avs as well. A perfect 17-for-17, they are one of just four teams remaining with a perfect penalty kill. Unsurprisingly, Colorado's big dogs are all rolling to start the season too. Mikko Rantanen (7), Nathan MacKinnon (4), and Cale Makar (4) are all producing at a clip of a point-per-game or better.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), is skating and "getting closer" to returning, per Brind'Amour on October 13.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov remains skating in a no-contact jersey as he makes his way back from ACL surgery in March. He is not traveling with the team to start the trip, but could possibly make his season debut when the Canes return home later this month.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki suffered a "not serious" shoulder injury versus Nashville (exhibition) on Thursday, October 5. As of October 13, he is still "a ways away" from game action, per Brind'Amour.
  • Forward Sebastian Aho is dealing with an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past two games.  He took part in Thursday's morning skate in Seattle, but did not play.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen was removed from Tuesday's game just 5:27 in after taking a shot to his mask. He practiced on Wednesday in Seattle, but did not dress in the team's 7-4 defeat.

What Are We Wearing?

  • Carolina will be wearing their white uniforms. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game.  They will be off on Sunday and return to practice on Monday before departing to Tampa that afternoon.

