Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle

Then, it went downhill.

Entering the evening having taken 23 minor penalties already this season, second-most in the NHL, the parade to the penalty box both resumed and proved detrimental.

With Stefan Noesen sitting for holding, Jaden Schwartz pushed home the go-ahead goal for the Kraken.

And before Carolina could make it out of the first only trailing by one, Seattle showed that they could get it done while down a man as well. On an odd-man rush, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare put home a rebound, giving his team a 3-1 advantage.

Enter Kochetkov...

When play resumed for the second period, the Kraken picked up right where they left off.

This time with Teuvo Teravainen in the box, Vince Dunn unleashed a howitzer, ending Raanta's night. Despite allowing just one goal at even strength, the coaching staff felt that there was still time to change the momentum of the game, calling upon Pyotr Kochetkov.

Recalled just over 24 hours ago from Syracuse of the American Hockey League, #52 manned the crease for the final 37+ minutes for Carolina.

Appearing poised despite a long travel day yesterday to get to Climate Pledge Arena, Kochetkov did indeed temporarily stop the bleeding.