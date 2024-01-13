Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time already this season, hosting them at PNC Arena on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, January 13

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 23-13-5 (51 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, January 11

-

Penguins Record: 20-15-15 (45 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, January 11