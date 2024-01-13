Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes return to action having earned points in 13 of their last 14 games

IMG_4697
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time already this season, hosting them at PNC Arena on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, January 13

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 23-13-5 (51 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, January 11

-

Penguins Record: 20-15-15 (45 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, January 11

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • After a rare four-day gap between games, the Canes looked sharp early on in their win over the Ducks. Although Anaheim pushed back in the second period and tied the contest at 3-3, Carolina got going again in the second half of the contest, charging toward an eventual 6-3 win. Seth Jarvis led the way with three points.

Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

  • The win did not come without a loss on Thursday, as Canes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov was forced out of the game during the second period after taking a hit to the head. Rod Brind'Amour shared on Friday that the young backstop was placed in concussion protocol, rendering him unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Power Play Magic

  • One of Carolina's six goals on Thursday came on the man advantage, giving them at least one power play goal in eight consecutive games. An insane 51.5% since Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup on December 19, Carolina is now 17 for their last 33 after the opposing team takes a penalty.

In Net

  • With Kochetkov sidelined, the Canes are forced to turn to Antti Raanta between the pipes. Prospect Yaniv Perets was recalled from Norfolk (ECHL), but the veteran is expected to shoulder the load moving forward. Raanta is 2-0-1 since being recalled after the holiday break and is 27-3-3 over the last three seasons at PNC Arena.

On The Other Side

  • 9-3-2 over the last month, the Penguins are right in the mix of a crowded Metropolitan Division.  Sidney Crosby, who has three goals and a shootout winner against Carolina this year, continues to pace the group with 16 points during those 14 games.  Special teams have been a struggle for the Penguins this season, ranking 26th on the power play (14.3%) and although their penalty kill had a good start to the year, they're 17th on the penalty kill since December 1 (77.8%).  Former Hurricane Alex Nedeljkovic has played a team-leading 11 games since 12/1, producing a 6-1-2 record with a .907 save percentage.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Martin Necas suffered an upper-body injury during last Thursday's practice. He has missed three games since and Rod Brind'Amour said on Friday that "it is up to him" whether he plays tonight or not.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being hit on Thursday night against Anaheim.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday and then host Los Angeles for the team's Hall of Fame Game on Monday.

Worth A Click

Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Listen: The Storm Report - Justin Williams

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk
Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol
Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks

Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks
Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Slavin's Fight For Freedom
Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors
Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner
Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago
Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Blues Take Shootout From Canes
Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis
Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis
Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals
Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington

Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington
Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago

Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago
Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor
Preview: January 5 at Washington

Preview: January 5 at Washington