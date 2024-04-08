Preview: April 9 at Boston

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a stretch of four road games to close out their regular season on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
-
When: Tuesday, April 9
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115
-
Canes Record: 49-22-7 (105 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, April 7
-
Bruins Record: 46-17-15 (107 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, April 6