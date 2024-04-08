Preview: April 9 at Boston

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a stretch of four road games to close out their regular season on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

-

When: Tuesday, April 9

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115

-

Canes Record: 49-22-7 (105 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, April 7

-

Bruins Record: 46-17-15 (107 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, April 6