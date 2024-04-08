Preview: April 9 at Boston

Canes and Bruins meet for the second time in six days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a stretch of four road games to close out their regular season on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

When: Tuesday, April 9

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115

Canes Record: 49-22-7 (105 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, April 7

Bruins Record: 46-17-15 (107 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, April 6

Previous Meetings This Season

  • January 24: Spencer Martin plays in his first game with the team, backstopping the group to a 3-2 win after Jordan Martinook scored the late game decider.
  • April 4: The Canes allowed three goals in the first 10:46 en route to a 4-1 loss.

Last Time Out

  • Andrei Svechnikov scored just 17 seconds in on Sunday as the Canes were in complete control from start to finish in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
  • Svechnikov's goal snapped a 10-game goalless streak and he was joined by Teuvo Teravainen, who snapped a nine-game drought of his own on the way to a multi-point performance.
  • It was a low-key night for Frederik Andersen, who stopped 23 shots for his second shutout in his last three games.

Guentzel's Game

  • Jake Guentzel tallied an assist against Columbus to extend his point streak to five games.
  • He has now earned 13 points in his last eight games, giving him 21 points in 14 games with Carolina.

Hurricane Season

  • The Canes are one win shy of reaching the 50-win mark for the third straight season and the fourth time in franchise history
    (also 2021-22, 2022-23, 2005-06).
  • With their win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, the team has earned a point in 11 of their last 13 games, including a seven-game point streak from 3/14-3/24.
  • Carolina has also posted a point in 41 of its last 51 contests, with the highest points percentage (.745) and fewest regulation losses of any team over that stretch.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Andersen having played on Sunday, it feels likely that Kochetkov will get the nod this evening.
  • Kochetkov is 17-7-3 dating back to December 12, leading all Eastern Conference goalies with his .923 SV% during that time.
  • The 24-year-old has won both of his last starts, including a shut out of Montreal.

On The Other Side

  • One of the most complete teams in the league, Boston, like Carolina, remains in the mix for the Presidents' Trophy.
  • Currently pacing the Atlantic Division, the Bruins have won four in a row, allowing a total of just five goals in those games.
  • David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha have been on fire since March 1, both posting 20 points in 17 games.
  • In net, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both rank inside the league's top five in SV%, each sitting at .917.

Injury Updates

  • The Canes currently do not have any injured players.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and are scheduled to be off on Wednesday.  They'll return to practice on Thursday before flying to St. Louis ahead of Friday's game.

