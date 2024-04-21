Playoff Notebook: Playing With The Lead

News, notes, and quotes from the day after a series-opening victory

4.21.24 Notebook
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Evgeny Kuznetsov repeatedly said post-game on Saturday that the Carolina Hurricanes' performance in the first two periods was "unacceptable."

Although he was displeased, his team came away with a Game 1 win.

With a large amount of credit owed to Frederik Andersen, the group had no choice but to quickly turn the page, returning to work for a Sunday practice.

The Canes skated for about 40 minutes at PNC Arena, using the time to hone in on details before Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop.

Freddie Gets The Day Off, Game 2 Starter Remains Unknown...

Since Andersen returned in early March, it's been relatively commonplace for the starting goaltender from the night before to get the next day off. That was the case for "Zilla" on Sunday, leaving the crease responsibilities to Pyotr Kochetkov and Spencer Martin.

Because of that, there's no clear picture of which way the team will go in net for Game 2.

"We definitely have an idea of what we're going to do," Rod Brind'Amour answered when asked if he's made a decision regarding a starting goalie for tomorrow.  "We don't want to say anything because we always wait until the game day, just to make sure."

Aside from the team's largely meaningless regular season finale in Columbus on Tuesday, the Canes rotated between Andersen and Kochetkov dating back to March 7.

Will they stick with that same strategy, or go to Andersen for a second consecutive game as he tries to replicate his outstanding 33-save win?

The team will hold a morning skate before the second game of the series, meaning we will not have an answer until at least 5:15 p.m. ET on Monday, when the head coach takes questions from the media.

Elsewhere At Skate...

Outside of the team's creases, Jesper Fast remains sidelined by an upper-body injury suffered on Tuesday.

President & General Manager Don Waddell said on Friday that the reliable winger should only miss a matter of days, but at the same time, Carolina's depth does not require them to force him back in.

At practice, the lines reverted back to what they were to start Game 1.

To start Saturday's third period, Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov had swapped, but today they were back in their original spots.

-

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Drury - Kuznetsov - Noesen (Lemieux)

-

On the blue line, there were no changes to the defensive pairs.

Quotes of the Day...

Jack Drury reflecting on yesterday's game and if anything surprised him about the Islanders...

"We definitely didn't play up to our standard.  We've got to be a lot better.  The great thing is, you get to get right back at it tomorrow... (The Islanders) are a great team and they've been playing playoff hockey for a long time.  They play the right way and they know what they're doing.  We just have to up the ante in the next game."

Rod Brind'Amour sharing what he thought was different from the team's first two periods to the last...

"I thought the pace was better for us.  (We were) a little more direct with what we were doing.  I think we got up to speed with more of what they were doing than the first two periods."

Brind'Amour on why he made the in-game switch between Jarvis and Svechnikov, and what he thought of Svechnikov's Game 1...

"I thought Svech was having a really good game.  That was kind of obvious.  He was our best player.  That's what it was."

The Next Few Days...

  • Monday, April 22 - Game 2 (7:30 p.m. ET) - Bally Sports South, ESPN2, SN360, TVAS | **TICKETS**
  • Tuesday, April 23 - Practice (12 p.m. ET)
  • Wednesday, April 24 - Practice (12 p.m. ET) + Flight to New York

