Playoff Notebook: Playing With The Lead

Freddie Gets The Day Off, Game 2 Starter Remains Unknown...

Since Andersen returned in early March, it's been relatively commonplace for the starting goaltender from the night before to get the next day off. That was the case for "Zilla" on Sunday, leaving the crease responsibilities to Pyotr Kochetkov and Spencer Martin.

Because of that, there's no clear picture of which way the team will go in net for Game 2.

"We definitely have an idea of what we're going to do," Rod Brind'Amour answered when asked if he's made a decision regarding a starting goalie for tomorrow. "We don't want to say anything because we always wait until the game day, just to make sure."

Aside from the team's largely meaningless regular season finale in Columbus on Tuesday, the Canes rotated between Andersen and Kochetkov dating back to March 7.

Will they stick with that same strategy, or go to Andersen for a second consecutive game as he tries to replicate his outstanding 33-save win?

The team will hold a morning skate before the second game of the series, meaning we will not have an answer until at least 5:15 p.m. ET on Monday, when the head coach takes questions from the media.