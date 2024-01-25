Martinook Wins It Late For Canes In Boston

Stay Hot Marty Necas...

Kicking off a back-to-back set with their first road game in 19 days, the Canes turned to Spencer Martin between the pipes.

Making his team debut just five days after being claimed off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was the fourth time this season that the newcomer was taking on Boston.

The familiarity may have played a positive role early, as he stacked together a few saves for his new club.

Including one on a penalty kill in the opening moments, #41 looked quality through the first period. Because of that, it allowed his team to claim the first lead of the night late in the stanza.

On a power play of their own, Martin Necas kept his hot streak going, scoring for a third consecutive game since returning from injury.