BOSTON - Forward Jordan Martinook played hero for the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, scoring the game-winning goal with just 2:27 remaining in a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Martinook Wins It Late For Canes In Boston
Spencer Martin picks up the win in net in his first game with the team
Stay Hot Marty Necas...
Kicking off a back-to-back set with their first road game in 19 days, the Canes turned to Spencer Martin between the pipes.
Making his team debut just five days after being claimed off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was the fourth time this season that the newcomer was taking on Boston.
The familiarity may have played a positive role early, as he stacked together a few saves for his new club.
Including one on a penalty kill in the opening moments, #41 looked quality through the first period. Because of that, it allowed his team to claim the first lead of the night late in the stanza.
On a power play of their own, Martin Necas kept his hot streak going, scoring for a third consecutive game since returning from injury.
The Man Advantage Stays Hot...
After goals against late in periods were a killer to the Canes earlier in the season, tonight wound up being the opposite.
Necas' 12th goal of the season came with just 1:56 remaining in the opening frame and when the second period got underway, the group picked up right where they left off. Claiming the first eight goals of the frame and dictating the pace, the lead was then eventually doubled via Teuvo Teravainen.
On their third try of the evening, a centering pass from Sebastian Aho pinballed around in front, eventually landing between the legs of Bruins forward Charlie Coyle. The obstruction was no challenge for Teravainen though, who reached between the opposition's legs to shoot one past the blocker side of Linus Ullmark for a must-see goal.
Adversity In The Third...
Giving Carolina a two-goal advantage heading to the finish, the game was unfortunately far from over though.
The Canes were unquestionably the better team through the first 30 minutes, but Boston had come alive after Teravainen's tally. Putting together a push through the final 10 minutes of the second period, they then continued chipping away at their deficit to start the third.
7:20 into the final stanza of regulation, it was a 2-2 game.
Brad Marchand scored twice during that time, seemingly stunning Carolina and putting momentum all in favor of the home side.
Rod Brind'Amour's group had to not only find a way to halt Boston's surge but generate some momentum themselves.
Courtesy of Jordan Martinook, they did just that.
Sprung in all alone by Teravainen minutes later, #48 fired from the slot on Ullmark, and although the netminder caught a piece of it, it trickled across the goal line.
Serving as the game-winner, Martinook's sixth goal of the month gave the Canes an important win to start the back-to-back set.
They Said It...
Jordan Martinook describing his game-winner...
"I just tried to shoot quick. I didn't really hit the spot I wanted to hit, but sometimes you catch the goalie off guard, and I feel like that's what it did... It went in, so that's all that matters."
Rod Brind'Amour sharing his perspective on the contest...
"You knew it was going to be a tight game. I think they were probably a little off and we were pretty good about not giving them in the first two periods. You knew it wasn't going to be like that the whole game. The worst thing that could happen for us was that they got a goal on the first shift of the third. Then they got momentum. But I give our guys credit, we had to kill a penalty there with five minutes to go and you could see that the effort was just amazing. It was a hard-fought game. We needed the points more than them, so that was good."
Martin Necas on what made the man advantage so successful tonight, scoring twice...
"They play aggressive, just like us. It was a good game by both of our special teams. Their power play got a goal or two too and that flipped the game. Our power play goals got us going... Obviously, we've got a little confidence there and that's the key to the power play. We're getting used to playing with each other."
What's Next?
The Canes fly home immediately post-game and will get right back in action Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.
