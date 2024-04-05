'Sluggish Start' Stumbles Canes In Loss To Bruins

An Ugly Start...

Returning to the ice after a rare four-day gap between games, the Canes had one of their worst starts to a game this season.

For just the third time in 77 games, the group allowed three consecutive first period goals to start a contest, falling behind the eight ball quickly.

Allowing several odd-man rushes and forcing Frederik Andersen to face test after test to start the night, Boston their scoring started just 2:12 in via a Brad Marchand breakaway.

Moments later David Pastrnak was allowed to walk in all alone for his 47th goal of the season and then to cap off the early trio of goals Danton Heinen concluded a pretty passing sequence.

Not even 11 minutes had passed and the Canes had their work cut out for them.