'Sluggish Start' Stumbles Canes In Loss To Bruins

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes gave up three goals to the Boston Bruins in the opening 10:46 on Thursday, the difference in a 4-1 defeat.
An Ugly Start...
Returning to the ice after a rare four-day gap between games, the Canes had one of their worst starts to a game this season.
For just the third time in 77 games, the group allowed three consecutive first period goals to start a contest, falling behind the eight ball quickly.
Allowing several odd-man rushes and forcing Frederik Andersen to face test after test to start the night, Boston their scoring started just 2:12 in via a Brad Marchand breakaway.
Moments later David Pastrnak was allowed to walk in all alone for his 47th goal of the season and then to cap off the early trio of goals Danton Heinen concluded a pretty passing sequence.
Not even 11 minutes had passed and the Canes had their work cut out for them.
Starting To String It Together...
Aside from a Jack Drury fight to try and spark his team, the Canes had little pushback the rest of the first.
Thankfully, their second period was much better.
Tightening up defensively, the group was able to start producing some of their own offense for the first time in the game.
After avoiding danger by notching three consecutive penalty kills, Carolina was then able to cash during a segment of five-on-three play. Jake Guentzel stuffed home a bouncing puck, giving his team some life heading to the finish.
Onward To Tomorrow...
With Carolina still in need of two goals with 20 minutes to go, Boston showed why they're the leaders of the Atlantic Division.
Not giving the home side a lot to work with, Rod Brind'Amour's group was unable to get anything further by Jeremy Swayman, who finished his night with 28 stops.
Hampus Lindholm put home an empty net tally for the Bruins to wrap up the evening and when the final horn sounded, the Canes were on the wrong side of a 4-1 score.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour after the loss...
"They made good plays, give them credit. We were sluggish to start. We weren't ready for that pace. That's on me, knowing the way we took these last four days. It was more of mentally getting away and we weren't ready to get to it (tonight). After the first, it was a fairly even game, but the game was pretty much over. You can't give teams like that that kind of first 10 minutes."
Jesper Fast on if he felt the slow start was a byproduct of the four days off...
"That's not an excuse. The first period was unacceptable, the way we played. We gave them way too much time and space. We weren't ready. We go down 3-0 in the first period. The last two periods were kind of even, but in the first period they won the game."
Sebastian Aho with similar thoughts...
"(Using the days off) would just be an excuse. You've got to start on time. There's no excuses in this league. After their first goal, they used their momentum really well. The first few shifts were pretty even, there was a lot of buzz going on back and forth. They got their first goal and then they took over from there. The first period for sure, we've got to be better."
What's Next?
The Canes will be right back in action on Friday against the Washington Capitals. It is the second of three home games in four days for the group.
