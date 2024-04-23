Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois and Raanta

RALEIGH, NC. -Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) and recalled forward Max Comtois and goaltender Antti Raanta from the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Coghlan, 26, has tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 106 career NHL games with Vegas and Carolina, including three assists in 18 contests with the Hurricanes. The 6’2”, 208-pound defenseman posted 41 points (16g, 25a) in 61 AHL games with Springfield this season, finishing tied for first in goals and tied for 11th in points among all AHL blueliners. Coghlan was also selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. He has recorded 108 points (44g, 64a) in 192 career AHL games with Chicago and Springfield and added two assists in seven playoff games with the Wolves in 2019. The Duncan, B.C., native also skated in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18, earning 145 points (38g, 107a). Coghlan was acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022, in exchange for future considerations.

Comtois, 25, earned an assist in his Hurricanes debut at Columbus on April 16. He has recorded 87 points (38g, 49a) in 211 career NHL games with Anaheim and Carolina. The 6’2”, 210-pound forward skated in 65 AHL games with Chicago this season, posting 44 points (19g, 25a). Comtois has earned 69 points (29g, 40a) in 100 career AHL games with Chicago and San Diego, and he also registered nine points (5g, 4a) in 12 playoff games with the Gulls in 2019. The Longueuil, Quebec, native also played 205 QMJHL games with Victoria and Drummondville from 2015-19, tallying 244 points (123g, 121a). Comtois has represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-19) and two IIHF World Championships (2021-22), captaining his team at the 2019 World Juniors and winning gold at the 2018 World Juniors and 2021 World Championship. Selected by Anaheim in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois signed with Carolina as a free agent on March 4.

Raanta, 34, posted a 2-2-4 record, 3.54 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in eight AHL appearances with Chicago this season. He has played 34 career AHL games with Chicago, Tucson and Rockford, earning a 18-8-5 record, 2.79 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6’0”, 190-pound goaltender registered a 12-7-2 record, 2.99 goals-against average, .872 save percentage and one shutout in 24 NHL appearances with Carolina in 2023-24. Raanta signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021, and he has made 79 appearances with the team over the last three seasons, posting a 46-15-9 record, 2.53 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and seven shutouts. Raanta and Frederik Andersen became the first goaltending duo in franchise history to win the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2021-22, as Carolina allowed a league-low 202 goals. The Rauma, Finland, native has posted a 139-80-29 record, 2.48 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and 20 shutouts in 277 career NHL games with Chicago, NY Rangers, Arizona and Carolina.